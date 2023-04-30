Lancaster National Day of Prayer Event May 4

Join us Thursday, May 4, 2023, for National Day of Prayer
The National Day of Prayer is a time set aside for us to go before God in prayer as a country collectively seeking His guidance for our country, our states, and our cities.
The City of Lancaster in partnership with the Lancaster Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance partners annually to host a day of prayer. The 2023 theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” James 5:16 part B.
We have three amazing guest who will be joining us:
7AM: Morning Prayer Service located at The Lancaster Recreation Center 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
-Guest Speaker: Dr. Terrance A. Ford, President of Southern Bible Institute & College
-Guest Psalmist: Carolyn Traylor, Gospel Artist
12PM: Noon Day Prayer Service located at Heritage Park Gazebo: 211 N. Henry Street.
7PM: Evening Prayer Service at Miracle Temple Fellowship Church located at 754 Pleasant Run Road.
Guest Psalmist: Dr. Tony Wade
For additional information, please visit the Lancaster website at http://www.lancaster-tx.com/1010/National-Day-of-Prayer