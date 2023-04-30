Lancaster National Day of Prayer Event May 4

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Join us Thursday, May 4, 2023, for National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer is a time set aside for us to go before God in prayer as a country collectively seeking His guidance for our country, our states, and our cities.

The City of Lancaster in partnership with the Lancaster Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance partners annually to host a day of prayer. The 2023 theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” James 5:16 part B.

We have three amazing guest who will be joining us:

7AM: Morning Prayer Service located at The Lancaster Recreation Center 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

-Guest Speaker: Dr. Terrance A. Ford, President of Southern Bible Institute & College

-Guest Psalmist: Carolyn Traylor, Gospel Artist

12PM: Noon Day Prayer Service located at Heritage Park Gazebo: 211 N. Henry Street.

7PM: Evening Prayer Service at Miracle Temple Fellowship Church located at 754 Pleasant Run Road.

Guest Psalmist: Dr. Tony Wade