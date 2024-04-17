Grand Prairie MAIN STREET FEST 2024: Know Before You Go

Facebook

MAIN STREET FEST 2024: Know Before You Go

(Grand Prairie, TX; April 2024)—Main Street Fest, a popular entry in the North Texas spring event lineup noted for its classic street festival vibe, returns for an 11th year on Friday, April 26, and runs through Sunday, April 28.

Located in the heart of Grand Prairie’ downtown district, Main Street Fest offers a weekend packed with concerts and live entertainment, family-friendly attractions, elevated festival cuisine, beer and wine, and booths from local merchants and artisans. Admission and parking are free.

The festival’s centerpiece is the daily lineup of free concerts and live entertainment, including a trio of nightly headline acts: country music hit-maker Mark Chesnutt (Fri., at 10 pm), popular Tejano singer and accordionist Michael Salgado (Sat., at 10 pm), and iconic funk/R&B group Parliament Funkadelic, featuring George Clinton (Sun., at 6:30 pm). Concert seating is first-come, first-served.

What’s New?

50% more carnival games and rides

2 Ferris wheels

More than 75 arts and craft vendors

New City Hall Plaza food court with music

16 food trucks and vendors

Additional popular festival features include the bigger-than-ever Main Street Fest Carnival, featuring 50% more rides; as well as the Main Street Fest KIDZONE, offering music, art and interactive games for children of all ages.

Other Main Street Fest must-dos include a stop (or two!) at the food and beverage area, featuring sweet treats, homemade dishes, BBQ, and other delicious goodies; as well as shopping and perusing the Main Street Fest vendor area, where you’ll find an array of treasures and information available from local merchants and makers.

Since the event’s 2012 debut, Main Street Fest regularly draws attendance of more than 30,000. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen said the festival continues to attract both new and return guests who appreciate the event’s “hometown-styled fun.”

“Much like the overall Grand Prairie experience, Main Street Fest offers big city amenities wrapped in a small town atmosphere,” said Jensen. “We’re anticipating another well-attended event this year, so we encourage guests to wear comfortable shoes, arrive early, and allow plenty of time to take in everything our festival has to offer.”

Main Street Fest has received numerous awards from the Texas Festivals and Events Association, the Texas Recreation and Parks Society, and DFW media outlets, including “Best Festival of the Year” and “Best Festival in Texas” nods. Learn more at mainstreetfest.com

WHO and WHAT:

Main Street Fest 2024, presented by the Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department

WHEN:

Fri. 4/26: 5 pm-midnight | Sat. 4/27: 10 am-midnight | Sun., 4/28: Noon-8 pmWHERE:

Main Street Fest is located in downtown Grand Prairie, in and around the 200 block of W. Main Street and City Hall.

PARKING and OTHER TIPS: