Formula DRIFT partners with US Air Force, UNOH and Acceler8 for 2024 Driven Experience

In a new initiative for 2024, Formula DRIFT will launch The Driven Experience, which is designed to inspire school-age kids, introduce them to motorsports, and hopefully find potential career paths to give them a head start in life.

Formula DRIFT has secured a number of partners for the program, including Acceler8 Education; the Official Community Outreach Program of the series. With support from FD for the last three years, Acceler8 has already helped more than 1000 at-risk youth to discover fulfilling career opportunities. Their aim has been to help individuals to avoid being sucked into a life of crime and negative interactions with law enforcement. Not only has the program been incredibly successful but FD will utilize the experience of the Acceler8 team to help organize and run the 2024 Driven Experience given their shared goals.

Additionally, as a major series sponsor, the United States Air Force will lend its support, helping people find a possible career path within its ranks. While the University of Northwestern Ohio – the Official Education Partner ­of Formula DRIFT – will be able to highlight its higher education opportunities, including its High Performance Motorsports program.

“Our joint mission is to offer an interactive experience to school-age students at Formula DRIFT events,” said Ryan Sage, President of Formula DRIFT. “It will comprise presentations from series staff and competitors, a track walk to learn more about the sport, and a day immersed in the action at a Formula DRIFT event, discovering the energy and excitement of our dynamic sport. We’re excited to introduce a program that will not only help to inform young people, but we hope it will also nurture automotive interest both as a hobby and profession. We’ve all benefited from and enjoyed our passion for motorsports and look forward to introducing the next generation to everything we love.”

Aiming to exceed the incredible numbers of students reached in previous years with Acceler8, the Formula DRIFT Driven Experience is intending to host up to 100 high school-age students from areas local to each round of the 2024 Formula DRIFT national series. This will be done in cooperation with schools and organizations at each location.

“While the drift action is what the kids come for, we’ve been very fortunate to have guest speakers donate their time from within the Formula DRIFT community, including the series staff, professional drivers, crew chiefs, brand ambassadors, Air Force personnel, and more. Their presentations are an opportunity to connect the students to the automotive industry, the motorsports world and beyond,” explained Charles Woodruff, CEO and co-founder of Acceler8.

Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the 2024 Driven Experience is free for both students and schools. Acceler8 and Formula DRIFT will manage the operations of the Driven program at all eight rounds of 2024 Formula DRIFT season.

Acceler8 team members will be present at each round, assisted by Air Force and FD staff. The team on the ground will not only supervise activities but also manage program sign-ups and event logistics to ensure students are able to attend. Each participant will be gifted a swag bag with promotional items.

“The Air Force is excited to be part of the Formula DRIFT Driven Experience,” said Barry Dickey, Strategic Marketing Division Chief at Air Force Recruiting Service. “Programs like this, which positively support youth interest in STEM careers, is beneficial to all of us and align well with our target audience’s interests and the Air Force’s commitment to teamwork and technology. Partnerships reflect our Air Force core values and have a positive impact on generating public awareness about the opportunities in the US Air Force, as well as our people and our mission,” he continued. “Like Formula DRIFT, much of our work is based on science, technology, engineering and math principles, and this sponsorship is a great way to highlight that connection and meet the fans who have similar interests.”

Currently, the Formula DRIFT Driven Experience is seeking schools and organizations to participate in the exciting program. Space is limited, but schools in the selected areas should contact the team at the email address below to register interest and receive more information.

The 2024 Formula DRIFT series will visit the following areas during the year:

Greater Los Angeles (twice)

Atlanta/Braselton, GA

Orlando, FL

Englishtown, NJ

St Louis/Madison, IL

Seattle/Monroe, WA

Salt Lake City/Grantsville, UT

For reference, the 2024 Formula DRIFT schedule can be found here: formulad.com/schedule

If you’re a school, youth organization or student who would be interested in attending the Formula DRIFT Driven Experience, please contact driven@acceler8education.org

“Our vision is to work together – Formula DRIFT, USAF, UNOH, Acceler8, schools, and industry professionals – to provide inspiration and motivation, directing youth to the automotive industry and beyond as an outlet for their energy and a potential source of employment,” Woodruff concluded.

OPENING ROUND



The 2024 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship kicks off on the Streets of Long Beach on April 12-13. The PROSPEC Championships will join the PRO teams for Round 2 at Road Atlanta on May 9-11. Please visit formulad.com for the competition schedule, tickets, livestream, Championship standings, driver bios and more.

ABOUT ACCELER8

Accelerate Education Group (Acceler8) is an independent non-profit organization supported by the Los Angeles Police Protective League. It is committed to providing substantive alternatives to crime and substance abuse that will change the lives and help build future leaders in Los Angeles County. It does this by providing a curriculum designed to help enhance knowledge within the automotive field, as well as mentoring, life skills, job skills and hands-on experience. Please visit acceler8education.org to learn more about the Acceler8 program, to enroll a student, volunteer for the program, or to donate.