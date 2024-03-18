Enhance Your Spring Celebrations With G.H. Mumm & Halo Eclipse Glasses

Facebook

Spring is such a delightful time for parties and celebrations. The weather starts to warm up, flowers bloom, and everything feels so fresh and lively. It’s the perfect excuse to gather friends and family for a fun outdoor gathering. No matter the occasion, there’s something about spring that just brings people together in the most joyful way. Plus, with the days getting longer, there’s more time to enjoy each other’s company and soak up the beauty of the season.

We know many of you are preparing to host friends and guests for the Total Solar Eclipse this April. Here are a few items that will impress your guests:

The Extraordinary Dinner Party Collection curated by G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Champagne and lifestyle guru Igee Okafor (@igeeokafor)! – an exquisite and curated collection designed to elevate your springtime celebrations! The kit is available for purchase at mummnapa.com for $250.

The Extraordinary Dinner Party Collection includes a bottle of award-winning G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon, Champagne flutes, a Champagne stopper, and dinner party essentials from Big Night including a Fredricks & Mae cutting board, Wolfum checkered serving board, and a Block Design candle holder with a Danica Design tapered candle. You’ll also receive Igee Okafor’s exclusive tips for hosting a standout dinner party with G.H.Mumm Champagne.

Halo Eclipse Glasses

You’ll need eclipse glasses if you’re hosting friends, family, or guests to watch the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8th. There are many options to choose from, but the Halo 3-in-1 eclipse glasses are stylish, multi-use, and sustainable. More importantly, HALO is the only multi-use solar eclipse glasses option on the list of safe solar providers approved by the American Astronomical Society (AAS) / NASA. (approved since 2017)

Halo 3-in-1 eclipse glasses start with a chic vintage Persol-style frame with blue-light-filtering lenses, perfect for wearing while working or surfing the web. They also come with a Clip-on Magnetic Polarized UV400 Sunglasses Lens, great for daily use when outside. Finally, the Clip-on Magnetic Eclipse Glasses Viewing Lens: Silver reflective lenses meet ISO 12312-2:2015 standards for solar safety.

Also, when you purchase HALO eclipse spectacles, a portion of the proceeds support local classroom eclipse viewing trips and local artists.

Safe solar eclipse glasses viewers are thousands of times darker and ought to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

*Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are unsafe for viewing the Sun.