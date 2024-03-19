CosMc’s, An Out-of-this-World New Beverage Experience, Officially Lands in Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS, TX March 19, 2024 – Texas will never be the same as residents are transported to an out of this world experience only possible in one place, CosMc’s. The small format beverage-led concept from the McDonald’s universe is officially launching in Dallas, Texas for us humans to enjoy. Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats.

Fans can be the first to discover the newfound terrain of CosMc’s at 6033 Campbell Rd. Dallas, TX starting on March 19 to experience the concept first-hand. Following this location opening, CosMc’s lovers can keep an eye out for approximately 9 additional test and learn locations across the Dallas and San Antonio metro areas in the coming months.

CosMc’s understands that customers have their own unique take on their favorite beverages, and encourages fans to customize their drinks for a fun twist on menu items – just like the universe, the beverage opportunities offer opportunities for exploration. Fan favorite personalizations seen at the first CosMc’s test location in Bolingbrook, IL include adding fruity popping boba to our Tropical Spiceade™ or an Energy Shot to the Blackberry Mint Green Tea.

Customers can also look forward to an exciting restaurant format and ordering experience with drive thru, counter service and walk-up ordering available. The already astronomically popular CosMc’s menu items will be available at CosMc’s Dallas, including fan favorites like:

Sour Cherry Energy Burst

Churro Cold Brew Frappé

Island Pick-Me-Up Punch

McPops and

Signature Sandwiches (Spicy Queso and Creamy Avocado Tomatillo).

Additionally, two NEW otherworldly menu items are sure to transcend the stratosphere:

Beach Protein Frappe: a breezy blend of banana flavor and protein-packed whipped indulgence

Melon Herb Chiller: a radiant fusion of watermelon and mint flavors paired with our signature lemonade and an invigorating arctic kick.

To tease CosMc’s is opening in Texas, earthlings might have seen an eye-catching light show over downtown Dallas which showcased something out of this world is coming. The lightshow introduced the Cosmc’s branding to passersby on Friday, March 15 and Monday, March 18. See B-Roll of the dazzling show HERE (video credit: Pixis Drones).

Fans can check out the first Texas CosMc’s location opening in Dallas, by visiting 6033 Campbell Rd. The CosMc’s universe is ever-expanding, so stay tuned as additional locations open in your neighborhood. Visit cosmcs.com or follow CosMc’s on Instagram, TikTok and X for future transmissions