Cedar Hill Earns Dramatic Homecoming Win Over Waxahachie

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Homecoming Victory, Longhorns Defeat Waxahachie In Final Minutes

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Football Team earned a 14-10 victory over Waxahachie on Homecoming Night after trailing for much of the evening on Friday at Longhorn Stadium.

Cedar Hill junior quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. scored the winning touchdown with 1:15 remaining in the game. The Longhorns (4-2, 3-0) had trailed 10-0 for much of the second half in a matchup between two of the three District 6A-11 leaders.

Cedar Hill is now tied with defending 6A-11 Champion Duncanville (4-1, 3-0) atop the district standings.

Harden scored both of the Longhorns touchdowns and now has 17 touchdowns on the season (13 rushing, four passing). He finished with 211 total yards in the game (122 passing and 89 rushing).

Cedar Hill junior running back Jaylen Jenkins had 17 carries for a career-high 122 yards. It was the third time this season that a Longhorn rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. Harden Jr. did it twice – last month at Allen (102) and vs. Waco (128).

Junior wide receiver Jairrus Nicholson caught two passes for a career-high 83 yards.

Season High 337 Yards

In winning its third consecutive game, Cedar Hill gained a season-high 337 yards, outgaining WHS (4-2, 2-1), 337-218, but 10 penalties for 99 yards halted several promising drives.

Cedar Hill head football coach Carlos Lynn earned his 20th victory at Longhorn Stadium. He’s now 20-3 in home games and 4-0 overall against Waxahachie.

The last time the Longhorns won such a low-scoring game was a 10-7 triumph over Mansfield in 2018. Friday marked the third time this season the Longhorns held an opponent below 21 points (all during the current three-game winning streak).

Before the game, Cedar Hill High School Homecoming King Felton Brisco IV and Dayshon Ford and Collegiate High School Homecoming King Brandon Baker and Liliana Garcia were honored.

Cedar Hill observed a Moment of Silence before the game, in honor of David Ream, the former Waxahachie head football coach from 2000-2015 who passed away in July. Ream was the father of Cedar Hill Assistant City Manager Alison Ream.

The Longhorns will visit DeSoto (4-2, 2-1) in the Battle of Belt Line Game. Cedar Hill have won the last three games in the series against the Eagles, who defeated Waco, 72-6, on Friday.