Six Additional COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County, 1 Death

May 16, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 271 cases of COVID-19, including 184 recoveries.

These six additional cases of COVID-19 include a 29 year-old male, 37 year-old female, and a 70 year-old female of Ennis, and a 32 year-old male, 36 year-old female, and a 75 year-old male of Waxahachie.

Additionally, DSHS has reported the twelfth loss of life of a 69 year-old male resident of Ennis. It is with a heavy heart that we report an additional loss of life due to COVID-19. We send our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

With coordination through the State of Texas, Ellis County will be hosting a FREE mobile testing site. All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment and be notified by phone of the results.

Date: Monday, May 18th

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Waxahachie Civic Center: 2000 Civic Center Ln, Waxahachie, TX 75165

To be eligible for testing, you must have at least one of the following symptoms:

• Fever and/or chills

• Cough (Dry or Productive)

• Fatigue

• Body aches/muscle or joint pain

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Headaches

• Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

• Nasal Congestion

• Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Registration begins Tomorrow (Sunday, May 17th, at 8am). Residents can schedule an appointment by phone at (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/ to register online.

