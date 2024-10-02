MARK & GRAHAM COLLABORATES WITH TRAVEL AND LIFESTYLE INDUSTRY TASTEMAKER, JENNIFER LAKE, FOR HOLIDAY 2024 COLLECTION

Facebook

San Francisco, CA – October 1, 2024- Mark & Graham, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, proudly announces an exciting new partnership with esteemed public relations executive and lifestyle and travel tastemaker, Jennifer Lake. Just in time for the 2024 holiday season, the Mark & Graham x Jennifer Lake collection redefines travel and style essentials for the modern traveler.

The stars of the collection are the reimagined Terminal One Carry-On, Checked Bag, and Luggage Set. With Lake’s distinctive spin, the carry-on and checked bags feature stunning scalloped leather details, brass metal accents, and a striking blue and red striped lining. Additionally, the interior features thoughtful design details, including multiple pouches for shoes, personal items, and more.

Additionally, the Mark & Graham x Jennifer Lake collection includes a lightweight travel tote available in multiple colors. This tote can be effortlessly folded and packed, featuring a convenient pocket to slide over luggage handles and a button snap pocket for essentials like travel documents, driver’s license, and/or passport.

For a cozy holiday season, the collection offers pink and red trimmed button-down pajamas with ruffle detail, perfect for winter nights. Other highlights include a six-piece packing cube set, a new hot tools pouch, watch roll, passport cover, luggage tag, and a compact jewelry case. The bestselling small travel jewelry case and watch roll will be available in limited edition colors and patterns.

The 2-in-1 Weekender bag, crafted with leather trim features garment and shoe compartments, interior packing pockets, and is designed to be the ultimate grab-and-go bag for all your travel needs.

“Collaborating with Mark & Graham has been a dream come true,” said Jennifer Lake. “This collection reflects my passion for travel, and desire to create fashionable and highly functional items. Each piece is designed to be enjoyed and highly personalized, whether you’re gifting it to a loved one or treating yourself.”

“As a longtime travel expert for the brand, Jennifer Lake is the ideal partner for this collection,” shared Kate Lesher, SVP of Mark & Graham. “Her distinct eye for style and her deep understanding of the travel category have brought a fresh and exciting perspective to our products. We are thrilled to offer our customers this unique and beautifully curated collection.”

The collection officially launches on October 1, 2024 at 9am PT exclusively on MarkandGraham.com.