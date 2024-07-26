ZONING FILE #ZBA-09 City of Duncanville

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

ZONING BOARD OF

ADJUSTMENT

ZONING FILE #ZBA-09

A public hearing will be held before the Zoning Board of Adjustment on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Bryson Wallace. The applicant is requesting a variance to allow the construction of a new home on a lot with a width of 87 feet. The lot is located within the SF-13, Single Family Residential Zoning District. Per Sec. 2.03.2.B, SF-13, Single-Family Residential District Regulations, the minimum required lot width is 90 feet. The subject property is Cambridge Estates Sec 2 Rev Rep, Blk B, Lt 10, more commonly known as 10 Fairway Drive, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Chiquita Taylor, or to Victor Barrera, Director of Economic Development, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Chiquita Taylor

City Secretary

Victor M. Barrera

Director of Economic Development