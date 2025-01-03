Yellow Rose Gala Foundation Will Present “Ropin’ in the Cure” March 29

Yellow Rose Gala Ropin for the Cure at Longhorn
Gala Chairs photo by Kailey Swiger, Stanley Korshak

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation Gala Chairs Nita Patel and Andrea Reich recently announced the foundation will present “Ropin’ in the Cure” at the Longhorn Ballroom March 29. Guests are invited to grab their hats and put on their boots to do a little two step and eat a little grub while listening to music at the legendary Texas ballroom with their Yellow Rose Gala friends.

Special guests for the evening will be Louis B. Harrell, Jr., who is the Dee Wynne Courage Award Recipient, and the Scott Burford family. The event will also honor the memory of the beautiful late Yellow Rose Jane Lombardi.

Louis B. Harrell Jr.
Louis B. Harrell, Jr., Photo courtesy of Men of Nehemiah

Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

YRGF is an active 501(c)(3) that has the drive and vision to forever rid the world of multiple sclerosis. Through this initiative the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation has partnered with the National MS Society, where 100% of the net proceeds raised go directly to progressive MS research through the International Progressive MS Alliance.

Dee and Jimmy Wynne established the Gala in 1986 shortly after Dee’s diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis. The YRG became one of the most prominent social events in Dallas, netting over $6 million for MS research. Fallon Wynne Way and Todd Wynne are carrying on the Gala with the help of active community leaders and passionate Yellow Rose Gala supporters.

Scott Buford Family honored by YRG
The Scott Burford Family, Honorary Chairs, photo Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

The goal of the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation is to ensure people affected by Multiple Sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever. 100% of net proceeds raised fund research through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society directly funding the International Progressive MS Alliance as well as UT Southwestern’s Peter O’Donnell Brain Institute.

Yellow Rose Gala Foundation is one of the top four fundraisers in the United States for the International Progressive MS Alliance. The foundation netted over $6 million directly to Multiple Sclerosis research. Over 17,000 people have been impacted across North Texas. YRG supported over 68,000 Texans and over one million people in the US and millions worldwide who are affected by MS,

More information about sponsorships and tickets is available at theyellowrose.org

 

