Wilmer’s 40th annual Pioneer Days a Three-Day Success

WILMER, TX – It was a celebration of the City of Wilmer’s 40th annual Pioneer Days with a steady flow of over a thousand residents and guests in attendance all enjoying the festivities that began on Friday and culminated Sunday afternoon.

Guests included local area dignitaries as well as current and former residents taking part in not only Friday’s parade, and a weekend of music, but also Saturday evening’s Halloween costume extravaganza with children and adults enjoying the trick-or-treating and camaraderie.

Grammy Award nominee, Billboard Magazine Top Country Female Vocalist, Academy of Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year, and Wilmer resident Janie Fricke performed as a special guest alongside Saturday night’s headliner band Dr. Honky Tonk.

In addition to a variety of food trucks, attendees enjoyed games, a mayor’s cake walk, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, a petting zoo, hayrides, a hay maze, and a pumpkin patch.

“As the fall weather and this beautiful season began, Wilmer’s three-day Pioneer Days celebration could not have turned out better,” said Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta. “Our city has a unique history and is full of proud residents and out-of-town guests who continue to enjoy visiting and being part of these festivities each year. As our city grows, we always enjoy these celebrations not only to remind current residents how special our city is, but to welcome new residents into the Wilmer family.”

