Wilmer Councilmember Wash and City Secretary Graduate from 2023 Leadership Southwest program

WILMER, TEXAS – Striving for continual development and knowledge, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 City Councilmember Pamela Wash and City Secretary Mayra Ortiz graduated from the Leadership Southwest (LSW) program.

The program Wash and Ortiz graduated from was designed for the development of tomorrow’s leaders and community volunteers on boards, councils, and commissions by making significant contributions to the future of Southwest Dallas and Northern Ellis County.

“This experience has been amazing. I learned a broad range from each community and made many friendships from Leadership Southwest,” Ortiz said. “The program is the quickest way to familiarize about this region and learn how to network efficiently with other businesses and communities.”

Wash and Ortiz attended Leadership Southwest classes every third Wednesday from January 2023 through October 2023. The 2023 class included approximately 40 participants from a variety of sectors; education, small business, banking, nonprofit, local government, elected officials, and administrative staff.

“City of Wilmer City Councilmember, Pamela Wash and City Secretary, Mayra Ortiz are distinguished 2023 Leadership Southwest Class Member graduates who collaborated with partners to host the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” luncheon with speakers and program managers to not only raised awareness about teenage homelessness in local school districts, but also paved the way for fruitful connections among classmates and other community leaders,” said Kenneth Govan, 2023 Board Chairman, Leadership Southwest. “Through these interactions, our graduates gained valuable insights and enhanced their understanding of regional initiatives that make our area a thriving place to live, work, and play.”