Wildwood Development Will Host a Ribbon Cutting For The DeSoto Professional Park on Thursday Augsust 1st

DeSoto, TX – Wildwood Development will cut the ribbon opening the new DeSoto Professional Park on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 11 am. This 80-acre business and professional park is located at 2401 Bolton Boone Drive in DeSoto, TX 75115.

For more than six decades, Wildwood has been creating a better future by continuing to plan attractive, environmentally sensitive projects that will provide homes for the families of tomorrow.

They have also been a force in fostering economic development in DeSoto and the Best Southwest since the 1980’s. They developed DeSoto’s Eagle Industrial Park and are now cutting the ribbon on the city’s newest Professional Park.

“The DeSoto Professional Park is positioned to be the hub of DeSoto’s emerging Life Sciences Innovation Core.” said Matt Carlson, City of DeSoto Economic Development Director. “Just 15 miles from the center of DFW’s Life Science epicenter at Pegasus Park, the Life Sciences Innovation Core at DeSoto Professional Park is an integral part of the regional ecosystem,” said Carlson.

”Leveraging the rich talent pool of healthcare professionals in Southern Dallas, this development project will create an unprecedented number of jobs in our community”, according to Carlson. “And this campus style development with its parks and trails to connect surrounding neighborhoods and a walkable, highly-amenitized exurban environment, supported by research and education partners, will create dozens of new and exciting spaces in DeSoto.”

‘The new DeSoto Professional Park offers a scenic location with a rural feel where natural trees and water features have been preserved. “As our namesake suggests, Wildwood strives to minimize the impact our developments have on the environment,” said Tom Gaubert, Chairman of the Wildwood Foundation.

Wildwood also seeks to preserve DeSoto’s history and honor residents who have made an impact on the community. The main thoroughfare running through the DeSoto Professional Park, Janice Orr Blvd., has been named for the wife of former DeSoto Mayor and Dallas County Commissioner Roy Orr. To honor that legacy, DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor will officially dedicate Janice Orr Blvd. during the event.