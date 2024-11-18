WICKED Inspired Cocktails Through & Through

Facebook

WICKED opens in theatres this week. While you prepare yourselves for what we anticipate will be the film of the year, here are some WICKED inspired cocktails for your pre-movie party. * Don’t drink and drive.

THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST

Description: Paying tribute to Elphaba herself, this invigorating gimlet boasts fresh notes of herbs, cucumber, and citrus that will have you defying gravity upon first taste!

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz Simple Syrup

5-6 Basil Leaves

Garnish: Cucumber Ribbon

Directions: Add liquid ingredients and basil into a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release aromatics. Shaker over ice to chill and fine-strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with cucumber ribbon on a cocktail pick and enjoy!

GONNA BE POPULAR

Description: The quintessence of glamor with a splash of lively effervescence, this elegant and vibrant sipper by @takestwoeggs is bound to be po-pu-lar!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Sparkling Rosé

Garnish: Pinch of Silver Cocktail Glitter (Optional) & Lemon Twist

Directions: Add the gin, simple syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail mixer with ice and shake generously. Strain into a champagne flute. Top off with rosé. Stir in a pinch of cocktail glitter (optional). Garnish with a lemon twist.

BEFORE THE RUBY SLIPPERS

Directions: Click your heels thrice and experience the dazzle of this fruity bramble by @foodie_renee, glistening with shimmer and shine!

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur

Garnish: Fresh Raspberries and Gold Luster Dust

Directions: Combine gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 30 seconds, and pour into a cocktail glass. Top with crushed ice, and slowly pour in the raspberry liqueur. Garnish with fresh raspberries, and a sprinkle of gold luster dust. Enjoy!

EMERALD CITY

Description: Gleaming with verdant beauty, @wildfolklore’s mix of cucumber, melon, and mint personifies the City of Emeralds in liquid form!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Cucumber Lemon Gin

2 oz Cucumber Melon Agua Fresca*

Sparkling Water, to top

Garnish: Flowering Mint Sprig and Cucumber Ribbon

Directions: Combine gin and agua fresca together in a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice, top with sparkling water, and garnish.

*To make the agua fresca; combine 1 medium cucumber, 2 cups diced honeydew, a generous handful of mint leaves, 1 tbsp sugar, and 1 cup of water in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain out the pulp and store liquid in a sealed container for up to one week.

Club Kokomo Spirits Cranberry Coupe

Ingredients:

2oz CKS Tahitian Vanilla Rum

1 oz Lime

1 oz Cranberry Simple Syrup

Cranberries

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Add ice to the shaker (half a tin is fine). Shake well for about 15 seconds, strain contents in to coupe. Garnish with cranberries

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Ingredients:

50 ml Disaronno Velvet

10 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Red Bitter

Pinch of sea salt

Directions: Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.

Gracias a Dios Moradito Sour

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz – Gracias a Dios Espadín Mezcal

½ oz – Lemon Juice

1 oz – Prickly Pear Shrub

½ oz – Egg White

Top Soda

Directions: Add everything but the soda into a shaker and mix for around 8 seconds. Take the ice out and shake again to emulsify the egg white. Serve in a highball glass on the rocks, add soda delicately until the foam rises a bit over the edge. To make prickly pear shrub, mix 3 ½ oz of purple prickly pear and 3 ½ oz of sugar, mash until you have a homogeneous mixture. Add 1 oz of white vinegar and mix, then let it sit for 18 hours.

Koloa Rum Caramel Apple Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. Kōloa Kauaʻi Spice Rum

½ oz. triple sec

¼ oz. caramel syrup (homemade is best)

2 oz. still organic apple cider

Garnish: Caramel topping, whipped cream

Glass: Pitted large green apples

Instructions: Shake ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain and pour into a very chilled apple. Apple should be cored and hollowed out. Top with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Creative Notes: The trick is to cut the bottom of the apple just enough to have a flat surface where the apple can balance on its own. Using homemade whipped cream will elevate this cocktail, you can even add spices to your cream topping.

Partida Pink Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco

1 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Fleuere Raspberry Collins

Ingredients:

60 ml Fluere Raspberry Blend

20 ml Simple Syrup

30 ml Lemon Juice

Top with soda water

Garnish: Rasberries and Fresh Mint Leaves

Directions: Add all the ingredients into a chilled highball glass with ice. Add Soda Water last, stir and garnish with raspberries and fresh mint leaves.

Old Elk Green Eyed Wanderer

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon

0.5 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

2 oz. Kiwi Puree

Sparkling Wine

Garnish: Fresh Basil and Kiwi Slice

Directions: Place 2 basil leaves in a shaker tin and muddle lightly.Add ingredients, ice and shake. Double strain over fresh ice into a chilled rocks glass and top with a splash of sparkling wine. Garnish with a kiwi slice and fresh basil.

Perfectly Popular Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Lemon Juice

0.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

0.25 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Raspberries + more for garnish

4 Mint Leaves

Method: Muddle raspberries, mint, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker.

Add NOLET’S Silver and St. Germain with ice and shake.

Strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

Wicked Witch Gimlet

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Celery Bitters

1 Lime Wedge

Pinch of Fresh Dill

Method:

Add a pinch of dill into a chilled coupe or Martini glass.

Squeeze the juice from a lime wedge over the dill.

In an ice-filled shaker add NOLET’S Silver, lime juice and simple syrup, and shake vigorously until well chilled.

Strain into glass, add 2 dashes of bitters and garnish with a sprig of fresh dill.