Wicked Inspired Cocktails from PATRÓN Tequila

Photo by Kristin Barclay
Excitement is brewing for the release of Wicked! PATRÓN Tequila shared these Wicked Inspired cocktails for those anticipating the release later this month. Last week, while visiting Sydney, Australia, we just happened to walk by the premiere of Wicked in the Land of Oz. We stood on our tiptoes as we heard celebrities’ “yellow brick road” introductions outside the State Theatre. Now, Los Angeles will have their premiere this evening, which is the perfect opportunity to try these cocktails.
Crafted with the fresh agave flavors and light pepper finish taste of PATRÓN Silver, For Good Green Matcha and You’re Gonna Be Popular bring to life a tale of unlikely friends—one cocktail vibrant green, the other a charming pink. Perfect for movie lovers and cocktail enthusiasts alike, these drinks celebrate the delightful duality of these two unforgettable personalities.
For Good Green Matcha
INGREDIENTS
1.75 oz
PATRÓN Silver 1.25 oz Citrus sherbet
.5 oz Pretzel syrup (Brown Sugar as a easier substitute)
.5 g Matcha green tea
.75 oz Aquafaba
+ Cinnamon stick & gold dust for garnish
HOW TO MAKE
Shake all ingredients with ice.
Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a sprinkle of gold dust atop the matcha foam.
You’re Gonna Be Popular
INGREDIENTS:
1.5 oz
PATRÓN Silver .75 oz Lemon juice
.75 oz Simple syrup
2 dashes Rosé sparkling wine
+ Edible flower petals & silver dust for garnish
HOW TO MAKE:
Combine Patrón Silver, lemon juice and simple syrup in a mixing glass.
Add ice, shake thoroughly and strain into a chilled flute.
Top with rosé sparkling wine.
Garnish with edible flowers & sprinkle silver dust on top petals
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising.
Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information.
In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers.
Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society.
Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special.
Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation