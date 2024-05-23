WhistlePig & Solo Stove Fire Up Summer with Limited Edition CampStock Wheat Whiskey

SHOREHAM, VT  and GRAPEVINE, TX (May 22, 2024) — Summer is short. Set aside your seltzer, light a smokeless fire and pour yourself s’more wheat whiskey. WhistlePig Whiskey, the leading independent craft whiskey, and Solo Stove, the home and outdoor lifestyle brand that pioneered innovative smokeless fire pits, invite you to gather ‘round the campfire with a crowd-pleasing summer whiskey in hand. From the sticks to the city, WhistlePig and Solo Stove’s limited edition Campfire Kits bring the campfire to you, complete with a nostalgic summer camp experience.

 

WhistlePig and Solo Stove’s new Limited Edition CampStock Wheat Whiskey is the first of its kind, offering an easy-drinking profile for warm weather adventures and long summer nights. A high wheat recipe, it’s crafted with Wheat Whiskey alongside WhistlePig’s grain-to-glass Rye. The final blend is finished in Solo Stove Toasted Barrels for a precise char and toast profile, before being bottled at 86 proof – the perfect strength for passing around a smokeless fire pit. The new CampStock Wheat Whiskey offers hues of the golden hour, with notes of citrus, freshly toasted bread crust and vanilla for a well-rounded finish.

 

“We’ve experimented with Wheat Whiskey as part of our FarmStock series and other limited editions,” says Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Blender. “CampStock takes the soft and smooth wheat profile to a new level with 85% Wheat whiskey, and an innovative Solo Stove Bonfire toasted barrel finish. No cooperage had ever used a Solo Stove on their barrel toasting platform, but Independent Stave Company was up for it, and the result was incredible.”

 

After bottling the whiskey, WhistlePig broke down their barrels to create Solo Stove’s limited edition Whiskey Barrel Firewood, fueling smokeless campfires and good times across America. Limited Edition and custom WhistlePig branded Solo Stove Mesa XL tabletop stoves complete the full Camp WhistlePig experience. Marshmallows are strongly encouraged.

 

“At Solo Stove, we’re passionate about fostering connections and crafting memorable experiences that ignite around the fire,” shared Luana Bumachar, Chief Marketing Officer at Solo Stove. “This partnership embodies our commitment to bringing people together, infusing the embracing glow of a crackling fire with the bold taste of premium whiskey. It’s  our invitation to spark conversations, share experiences, and forge enduring connections.”

Whistle pig whiskey with fire in background
Photo credit Solo Stove

Coinciding with the launch, Camp WhistlePig is in session at the WhistlePig Farm & Distillery throughout the month of June. Fans will have a chance to enroll by entering to win via a contest hosted by WhistlePig & Solo Stove from May 22nd through June 3rd on both partners’ social media channels. Off the grid and under the stars in Shoreham, Vermont, Camp promises to include the full stave-to-stove experience, Solo Stove cookouts, WhistlePig S’mores Maple Old Fashioneds and Summer Camp classics. 

 

Following the launch of SummerStock Whiskey in 2023, CampStock gives fans another reason to sip WhistlePig Whiskey all year long. Starting May 22, a Limited Edition CampStock Whiskey, Solo Stove Mesa XL and Solo Stove Whiskey Barrel Firewood bundle will be available online at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com for $199.99. Add two etched whiskey glasses and a flame whiskey ice mold to the bundle and you have one of the four limited edition CampStock bundles that will be available on Solo Stove’s website. The standalone CampStock Whiskey bottles will also be available online at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com and across liquor stores nationwide on May 22 for $74.99.

To learn more about WhistlePig Whiskey and Solo Stove, visit whistlepigwhiskey.com and solostove.com, respectively. You can also check out WhistlePig Whiskey and Solo Stove on Facebook, X and Instagram. 

