What’s That Smell? Atmos Energy to Perform Routine Natural Gas Maintenance in Midlothian

Midlothian, Texas – Oct. 11, 2023 – Atmos Energy will perform routine maintenance resulting in the safe removal of natural gas starting on Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Oct. 27, from approximately 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily on Gifco Road northwest of Quarry Road in Midlothian. Residents in the area may hear a noise and the scent of mercaptan, a harmless odorant that gives natural gas its “rotten egg” smell, may be present during the operation.

Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, and this system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and our communities.

Atmos Energy is committed to protecting and preserving the environment, and this procedure is a necessary, safe, and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline. Residents in the area may hear a noise and the scent of mercaptan, a harmless odorant that gives natural gas its “rotten egg” smell, may be present during the operation.

Atmos Energy customers will not experience any service interruption while the work is being performed, and city staff, public officials, 911 operators, and emergency

responders have been advised.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.