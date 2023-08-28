What’s Happening In Duncanville September 2023

Fantastic Beasts movie poster

Movies in the Park: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Saturday, September 2, at 8:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, September 2nd, at the Poe-Hobden Amphitheater at Armstrong Park for Movies at the Park featuring Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.
Admission is FREE. The movie will begin at sundown (approx. 8:00 PM). Don’t forget to bring your blanket or lawn chair. We hope to see you there!

Catfish Catch and Fishin’ with Duncanville PD
Saturday, September 9 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

 

Join the Parks and Recreation Department and the Duncanville Police Department on Saturday, September 9th, for a fun fishing activity. This is a FREE family event. Limited supplies will be available while supplies last. For more information, contact the Recreation Center at 972-780-5070

Fentanyl Awareness Town Hall September 21

Duncanville Fetanyl Awareness Town Hall flyer

The Duncanville Police Department will host a panel of members on September 21st, who will share data and experiences to raise awareness and prevent further loss due to Fentanyl.

2023 Hispanic Heritage Festival September 23 Armstrong Park

Heritage Festival poster Duncanville

The City of Duncanville proudly celebrates and recognizes the many contributions of the diverse Hispanic Community that have helped shape America. On this day of family-friendly fun, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, participants will get to enjoy live Tejano music, mariachis, Folklorico dancers, a lowrider car show, a Selena look-a-like contest, a jalapeno eating contest, bounce houses, plus Mexican, Cuban, and Puerto Rican food that represent the Latin culture.

Saturday, September 23, 2023
11:00 AM – 11:00 PM
Armstrong Park
100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, Texas 75116

En este día de diversión para toda la familia, en celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana, los participantes podrán disfrutar de música tejana en vivo, mariachis, bailarines folclóricos, una exhibición de autos lowrider, un concurso de imitadores de Selena, un concurso de comer jalapeños, casas inflables, además de comida mexicana, cubana y puertorriqueña que representa la cultura latina.

sábado, 23 de septiembre 2023
11:00 AM – 11:00 PM
Parque Armstrong – 100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, Texas 75116

 

