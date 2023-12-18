What Your Dogs Really Want For Christmas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Alright, here’s your reminder to remember your pups while checking your list twice. Move over, kids; this year, our pups have a wish list longer than our last grocery receipt. Forget the classic bones and tennis balls; apparently, our pup has upgraded his expectations while bragging about keeping our yard squirrel-free all year. I caught him browsing the internet for a canine-sized sleigh with heated seats and a GPS that guides him straight to the nearest dog park. I might have gotten a little carried away here, but we wanted to share some of our favorite toys, chews, and gifts for your dog or dog owners this Christmas.

Chew-Chew

Moose Paddles

We have three dogs, two Border Collies, and one Australian Shepherd, and the one thing they all have in common is a love for bones. No bone or chew will hold their interest; the ones they enjoy the most are the moose paddles from Allagash Antlers. Their antlers are entirely natural, 100% digestible, and contain only one ingredient. Shipping is fast, and the paddles last much longer than any other chew we’ve tried with our dogs.

Play Time

Our dogs are energetic and love to play everything from fetch to tug of war and their personal favorite, ‘destroy the toy.’ With any stuffed toy, they are on a mission to de-fluff or de-stuff it faster than their previous time, proving the indestructible stuffed toy is a myth.

HuggleHounds Knotties

As far as stuffed toys go, HuggleHounds Knotties seem to last longer and keep our pups engaged more than others. When choosing a HuggleHound, avoid the ones with hair because that’s the first thing the dogs will destroy. Our favorites are the giant frog, the sock monkey, and the large fox. They love to toss them, play tug with them, and try to find the squeaker.

Wagazoo Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

One of our dogs all time favorite toys has bee the Buzz Lightyear Wagazoo Plush Squeaky dog toy, but Buzz will not last to Infinity and Beyond! However, our pups love to carry him around playing keep away; they’ll tug on him and even use him as a pillow before they eventually destroy Buzz. The Wagazoo plush toy also comes in other Disney characters at Chewy. Grunt it, squeak it, toss it! The big floppy body—almost 30” long—is excellent for playing fetch and is recommended for large or extra-large dog breeds.

Interactive Dog Toys

Do your dogs enjoy finding things? If you want to keep your dog occupied for a bit, the Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Snoop Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Toy works great. The Snoop is translucent and squishy, with a deep crevice that conceals the treats. Pop open, fill with treats, and pop back in before playing with your pup! This interactive puzzle toy is made from Orbee-Tuff TPE material free from BPA, lead, and phthalates.

We’ve stuffed ours with peanut butter, frozen Greek yogurt, frozen veggies, and dog food. It’s durable and can withstand our aggressive chewers.

Another favorite is the West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy – an Interactive Chew Toy for Dogs. The curved shape of this dog toy puzzle is easy to grasp and hold in place with its paws, while the side openings entice your playful pup or senior dog with the scent of dog treats. I love that I can pop it into the dishwasher between uses to keep it clean after they’ve dragged it all over the house and even outside.

On rainy days, it can be challenging to keep your dog entertained; the LickiMat Tuff Buddy is a great way to treat your pup and calm them: Chew-resistant, non-slip rubber feet, and 100% dishwasher safe. You can use anything spreadable; if you want it to last longer, you can freeze it. We’ve used peanut butter, wet dog food, yogurt, and pumpkin.

Loves To Play Fetch

Our pups love to play fetch and will use anything you’ll throw for them: frisbees, balls, socks, etc. The challenge is to find something that can withstand their rough play.

Jolly Ball

The Jolly Ball is a massive hit with our dogs. They toss it, roll it, play with it like a soccer ball, chew on it, and more. But make sure you buy the one made for horses because it’s tougher and will last longer. We have two, one for outside play and one they play with indoors. It features an air-free design, maintaining its shape even if punctured from chewing or playing.

You can never have enough balls in your house; that’s a direct quote from our dogs. But tennis balls don’t work because they’d rather chew on the fuzz than play catch and fetch. We discovered they love the playology scented dog balls, and they are fun to play ‘find it’ with, we hide the ball under the covers or in an Amazon box and have our dogs search for it.

Clean Pups Are The Best Pups

All this play often leads to dirty, muddy pups, especially if they’ve been fetching and romping outside. For those baths between visits to the groomer, you need the right tools to make bathtime easier.

Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Pro – Sprayer and Scrubber Tool in One

The dog bath brush, made from premium 100% silicone, provides enduring, flexible use and delivers a gentle yet thorough cleanse for your pet’s coat and skin. Its high-grade material ensures effectiveness and longevity, becoming a reliable grooming tool for your beloved pet. With the Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush Pro, even the kids can easily bathe the dogs, making bathtime better for the dog and the one giving the bath.

ALL-IN KIT: This innovative bath brush with shower includes an 8-foot hose with included adapters for both shower and garden hoses for remarkable versatility. Whether at home or outside, this product makes bathtime easier for all.

Upgrade Their Crate

All crates are not created equal; we learned this firsthand this year as we fostered a pup that was destructive when crated. Fortunately, our rescue has experience with bad pups and sent us a LUCKUP 40″ heavy-duty crate to use. The LUCKUP crate is our new favorite safe place for our dogs, even the ones that enjoy time in their crates. We love how it looks more like furniture than our typical wire crates. This heavy-duty dog crate is made from high-strength stainless steel, which is strong and durable and renders excellent anti-rust. With its double upgrade bolt lock design, even intelligent, high-anxiety dogs can’t escape. With four lockable wheels, we can effortlessly move the crate and lock it in place. When not being used, it can be folded for storage. But, we really how easy it is to clean with the two removable, slide-out thick plastic trays.

Comfortable Bed

Not all dogs want or need to have beds in their crates. Some will chew and destroy any bed, while others prefer the cool feel of the plastic over a bed. Make sure anything you place in their crate is machine washable. MidWest makes a crate dog bed that can be washed and dried at home.

*This post contains affiliate links. Purchases made through our links may earn us a small commission at no additional cost to you.