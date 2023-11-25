Wayne Meachum Releases 2023 Holiday Song

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas recording artist Wayne Meachum has released an original holiday song, “On That First Christmas Night,” available on streaming platforms now.

“So many of my own family holiday traditions have a soundtrack of favorite tunes,” said Meachum. “I hope this song becomes a holiday favorite for families as they share special memories together.”

On That First Christmas Night

Earlier this fall, Meachum debuted a few of his original songs at a charity event, “Sinatra Knights.” The fundraising dinner and program were held at the Westin Galleria in Dallas on Sept. 30. The holiday song, “On That First Christmas Night” was included on a commemorative CD that was handed out to each guest who attended the event. The CD is now available on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other streaming platforms just in time for the holidays.

Wayne Meachum

Wayne Meachum has been a lifelong performer, and shares his love for Frank Sinatra and the big band swing genre of music. A singer-songwriter himself, Meachum’s original songs inspire hope, love, and nostalgia. His reimagined versions of the big band classics will also invoke the spirit of a more sophisticated era.

Meachum is a Past District Governor of Lions International District 2X-1, and currently serving as President of the Oak Cliff Lions Club. He performed traditional Frank Sinatra standards in his own style, along with a few original songs from his recently released CD, at the event. Other performers also sang throughout the evening, and Spectrum 1 News Anchor Brett Shipp served as emcee for the program.

Sinatra Knights

The Sinatra Knights dinner and program served as a fundraiser for Lions District 2X-1, and each attendee brought four cans of food as their admission to be donated to the Metrocrest Food Bank.

For updated information about new music releases and other news, please visit waynemeachum.com.