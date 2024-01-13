Warming Centers In DFW Open During January Winter Storm

DeSoto Warming Station Opens Monday January 15
The City of DeSoto will make a warming station available to residents on Monday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 8 am until 5 pm at the DeSoto Recreation Center, 211 E Pleasant Run Rd, in DeSoto.
Glenn Heights Warming Center Opens January 14
Opening at 6pm on Sunday until further notices, located at the Glenn Heights Family Center, 1932 Sotuh Hampton Rd.
Grand Prairie Warming Center Opens Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7:00 a.m.
As the cold weather sets in, we are committed to ensuring the safety and warmth of our #gptx residents. Starting Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7:00 a.m., a 24/7 warming center will be operational at the Public Safety Building, 1525 Arkansas Lane, for all residents. This service will continue until weather conditions improve.
Please note the following important information:
- Transportation to the center is not provided.
- Only service animals are permitted; unfortunately, other pets cannot be accommodated.
- Sleeping bags and cots are not allowed inside the center.
- Residents are encouraged to bring chargers for their electronic devices.
- Water will be provided on-site. Feel free to bring your own food.
Dallas Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter Activated
January 2024 Activated TIWS Location–
Fair Park Grand Place
3701 Grand Ave.
Dallas, TX, 75210
Inclement weather sheltering has been activated, Saturday, January 13, through Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
Official intake hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily thereafter, until the inclement weather triggers are no longer met.* These hours may be extended based on inclement weather triggers. Inclement weather sheltering (IWS) will be activated until the inclement weather triggers are no longer met. Triggers are based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, and in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code.
*Individuals will not be turned away if they present on site after 10 p.m. Stay warm. Stay safe.
Individuals with minors and / or families that present at active IWS locations will be directed to Family Gateway. Transportation may be provided; however, a pre-intake form is needed.
More Dallas County Warming Centers
- Fair Park Grand Place- 3701 Grand Ave., Dallas
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center – 5302 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas
- Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club – 435 S Fifth St, Garland
- Sharing Life Community Outreach – 3795 W Emporium Circle, Mesquite
- Check Dallas website for hours on libraries and recreation centers operating as warming centers
Warming Centers in Tarrant County
- Arlington Corps Community Center – 712 W. Abram St., Arlington
- Mission Arlington – 210 W South St., Arlington
- Arlington Life Shelter – 325 West Division St., Arlington
- Grand Prairie Public Safety Building – 1525 Arkansas Lane, Grand Prairie
- Presbyterian Night Shelter – 2400 Cypress St., Fort Worth
- Union Gospel Mission – 1321 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
- Broadway Baptist Church – 305 W Broadway Ave., Fort Worth
- Fort Worth Crisis Center at Worth Heights Community Center – 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
- Chisholm Trail Community Center – 4936 McPherson Blvd., Fort Worth
- Como Community Center – 4660 Horne Street, Fort Worth
- Diamond Hill Community Center – 1700 NE 37th St., Fort Worth
- East Regional Library – 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth
- Eugene McCray Community Center – 4932 Wilbarger, Fort Worth
- Fire Station Community Center – 1601 Lipscomb, Fort Worth
- Greenbriar Community Center – 5200 Hemphill, Fort Worth
- Handley Meadowbrook Community Center – 6201 Beaty, Fort Worth
- Highland Hills Community Center – 1600 Glasgow Rd., Fort Worth
- North Tri-Ethnic Community Center – 2950 Roosevelt Ave., Fort Worth
- D. Evans Community Center – 3242 Lackland Road, Fort Worth
- Riverside Community Center – 3700 E. Belknap, Fort Worth
- Southwest Community Center – 6300 Welch Ave., Fort Worth
- Southwest Library – 4001 Library Lane, Fort Worth
- Thomas Place Community Center – 4237 Layette Ave., Fort Worth
- Victory Forest Community Center – 3427 Hemphill St., Fort Worth