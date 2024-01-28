Walmart debuts HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Dallas, Texas

Facebook

Bentonville, AR – Walmart continues its focus on expanding access to specialty care with the opening of two new HIV-focused Specialty Pharmacies of the Community in the Dallas area. These local services will launch on Saturday, Jan. 27 and will play an important role in understanding and addressing the specialized needs of the people in our communities living with HIV. Our team of HIV-trained pharmacists, technicians and Community Health Workers is dedicated to making a difference and helping patients navigate their health journey, removing barriers to care in every way we can.

Located conveniently and discreetly inside the local Walmart pharmacy, these HIV-focused teams help people living with HIV manage every aspect of their condition, right where they’re already shopping for everyday essentials. From discussing treatment options to conversations around mental health and sharing resources, our pharmacists at these locations stand ready to assist.

The new HIV-focused Specialty Pharmacies of the Community in Dallas are located here:

Store 3341

3305 North Central Expressway – Dallas, Texas

Store 3015

2827 South Buckner Boulevard – Dallas, Texas

These two Dallas locations mark the second and third HIV-focused Specialty Pharmacies of the Community in Texas; the first one in the state opened in the Houston area. These locations bring our total number of HIV-focused Specialty Pharmacies of the Community to 89 across 13 states. You can read more about our HIV-focused Specialty Pharmacies of the Community here.