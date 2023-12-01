Von Miller Released from DeSoto Jail After Being Arrested For Domestic Violence

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Von Miller was released from the DeSoto Regional Jail after posting a $5,000 surety bond early Thursday evening. Miller was taken to the jail for booking and processing by Glenn Heights Police after he turned himself in to them Thursday afternoon in response to a warrant for a domestic violence incident that was issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Glenn Heights Police issued the following statement earlier this evening:

“Von Miller turned himself in today at the Glenn Heights Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Miller was transported to the DeSoto Regional Jail where he was booked in without incident, posted bond, and released.”

According to WFAA, Miller is being represented by attorney Senator Royce West. In an update shared by WFAA after they obtained the 911 call, WFAA reports the girlfriend told the 911 dispatcher her boyfriend was choking and hitting her. However, WFAA has also reported the girfriend has texted them stating this is a “huge misunderstanding” and that is was a “verbal disagreement” that has now been blown out of proportion.

The Bills issued a statement saying they were aware of the incident and gathering more information, they do not have a game this week. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks ranking 19th all-time. He was selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft. Miller’s a three-time All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl pick.