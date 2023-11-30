Volunteers needed to help pack and deliver critical items For YMCA 4th Catalyst Christmas

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is hosting its 4th Catalyst Christmas, an event designed to collect and deliver much-needed groceries and goods to seniors with mobility challenges and individuals with transportation issues, who are unable to visit branch-based food and essential distribution facilities. The Y is asking for community volunteers to help staff assemble and deliver boxes to approximately 500 families, all within 24 hours.
1 in 8 Texans experience food insecurity with children, seniors, veterans, differently-abled people, and working families are among those impacted in every Texas county, according to Feeding Texas.
Items Needed: Non-perishable food items, toiletries, feminine care products, shampoo, body wash, household essentials such as laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap, toilet paper, and winter wear including hats, socks, scarves, and blankets.
WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2023
8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Volunteers help assemble food donation baskets
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Volunteers help deliver baskets to the community
Donations can be dropped off at the following Y locations:
- Frisco Family YMCA (3415 W. Main St., Frisco, TX, 75034)
- Grand Prairie Family YMCA (4556 S. Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX, 75052)
- Lake Highlands Family YMCA (8920 Stults Rd., Dallas, TX, 75243)
- McKinney Family YMCA (300 Ridge Rd., McKinney, TX, 75072)
- Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff (3300 McDermott Rd., Plano, TX, 75025)
- Park South Family YMCA’s Preschool Academy (3901 Latimer St 75215)
- Plano Family YMCA (3300 McDermott Rd., Plano, TX, 75025)
- Richardson Family YMCA (821 Custer Rd., Richardson, TX, 75080)
- Semones Family YMCA (4332 Northaven Rd., Dallas, TX, 75229)
- Y Serving West Dallas (Dallas College West Dallas Center: 3330 N. Hampton Rd., Dallas, TX 75212)