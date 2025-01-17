Volunteers Needed for 2024 Wreaths Across America Removal

Facebook

Wreaths Across America invites volunteers to participate in their rescheduled wreath removal event at DFW National Cemetery, which is now set for 8 a.m. Sat., Jan. 18 (rain or shine). The wreath removal is an opportunity to honor our veterans by retiring the remembrance wreaths placed for the Christmas season. This is a family-friendly activity, so feel free to bring your loved ones, including children. The work is light, and many hands make it even more enjoyable.

Volunteers Should Bring

* Work Gloves – Essential for handling the wreaths. * Broomsticks (without the broom) – Surprisingly effective for gathering multiple wreaths at a time.

* Garden Wagons (if you have one) – Great for transporting wreaths to the roadside in each section. * Trucks and Trailers – While box trucks will be onsite, additional vehicles are always appreciated.

Wreath Removal Procedure

* Start in any section, ideally where you laid wreaths. * Use broomsticks to gather wreaths and stack them near the road. * Trucks will transport the wreaths to the containers, provided by Champion Waste/Recycling, south of the administration building in the pit area. Volunteers will be available to guide you. * Please park on the right side of the road to ensure enough space for trucks to pass. * ONE-WAY traffic will be observed throughout the cemetery for safety and efficiency.

Support Local Food Bank

This holiday season has been challenging for many North Texans. On January 18th, we can continue spreading kindness by bringing non-perishable food items. A collection truck will be stationed at the main entrance of the DFW National Cemetery to receive your donations.

For more information about the Wreaths Across America project, or to learn how to sponsor a wreath in memory of your loved ones, please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.