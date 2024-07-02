Vineyard Vines & Jeep Announce Collaboration & Epic Giveaway

Facebook

Two American icons embark on an exclusive collection, road trip and a once-in-a-lifetime vineyard vines custom Jeep® Gladiator giveaway

As an avid fan of both Vineyard Vines and Jeep, I couldn’t be more thrilled about their upcoming collaboration! The lifestyle apparel brand, renowned for its iconic smiling pink whale logo and classic, casual clothing, has teamed up with the legendary SUV brand to create an exclusive capsule collection that perfectly captures their shared love for adventure and the great outdoors. This July, as Vineyard Vines celebrates its 26th birthday and Jeep marks its 83rd, fans can look forward to stylish new gear available online and in select stores. And, if that wasn’t exciting enough, there’s a sweepstakes to win a custom Vineyard Vines Jeep Gladiator! This first collaboration with Jeep®is a nostalgic nod to the early days when Vineyard Vines co-founders Shep and Ian Murray traveled across New England selling ties from their trusty Jeep Wrangler. Adventure, style, and history all rolled into one fantastic partnership!

The collection will launch online at vineyardvines.com and in select stores, along with a sweepstakes to win a custom vineyard vines Jeep Gladiator, among other prizes.

The limited-edition vineyard vines X Jeep capsule collection features apparel in soft fabrics and colorways reminiscent of a beach sunset perfect for summer adventures. Fans can look forward to stylish and comfortable hats, sweatshirts, shirts and shorts for men and women, all embodying the laid-back vibe of both brands. To celebrate this collaboration, a custom vineyard vines Jeep Gladiator will embark on a promotional road trip, stopping in select locations to showcase the collection, host exclusive events and promote the custom Jeep vehicle X vineyard vines enter-to-win sweepstakes.

“In 1998, we followed our dreams and started selling ties out of the back of a Jeep Wrangler on Martha’s Vineyard. Now, partnering with the Jeep brand for an exclusive collection, road tour and giveaway is the ultimate ‘Every Day Should Feel This Good’ moment for us,” said Shep Murray, co-founder of vineyard vines.

“We have been chasing our dream of vineyard vines in a Jeep since we were able to drive. There’s no better feeling than being behind the wheel of a Jeep vehicle. Be it an old CJ-7 or one of today’s Rubicons, the feeling is the same: boundless opportunity, freedom ahead and the ability to chase your dream! It’s come full circle and we are so happy to be able to share our love of Jeep by giving away a custom vineyard vines Gladiator Rubicon that we specced out specifically to embody the EDSFTG life,” added Ian Murray, co-founder of vineyard vines.

“The Jeep brand holds a rich, truly American history that is steeped in freedom and adventure and holds a unique place deep in the hearts of our owners and enthusiasts, as well as fans and followers,” said Kim Adams House, head of licensing, merchandising and multicultural marketing, Stellantis. “Vineyard Vines and its ‘good life’ ethos expresses a dimension of the Jeep brand’s qualities and its, ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’ spirit. This special collaboration creates an authentic bridge, allowing each brand’s community to demonstrate its love of both brands at the time when those golden New England summers begin.”

Jeep and vineyard vines were brought together by licensing agent IMG. For more information on the vineyard vines X Jeep Collection, details on the road tour and giveaway, please visit vineyardvines.com or follow the brands on social media using the hashtag #VVJeepGiveaway.