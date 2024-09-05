Victoria Jackson Fulfills Dream Of Becoming A Medical Doctor

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) In May of 2024, Dr. Victoria Jackson fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a medical doctor.

“Even as a kid, I was fascinated with science,” said Jackson, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2016 Graduate. “My parents found programs that helped minority students get involved and get exposure to the medical field. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”

Jackson graduated from University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio.

“It was a big relief, to know I put in years of work, blood, sweat and tears into it,” Jackson said. “It took discipline, consistency and determination. I am adjusting to my new identity of being a doctor and no longer a medical student.”

Jackson is currently working in a “transitional year” as an internal medicine doctor in the Little Rock area. Her long term goal is to work in general surgery – something she was inspired to do after losing an uncle to colon cancer several years ago.

“I want to help (reduce) health disparities for minorities,” Jackson said.

Jackson was among the first classes of scholars to attend Lake Ridge Elementary. She later attended West Intermediate and Permenter Middle before CHHS.

In high school, Jackson was involved in many activities, including student council, band, basketball and track & field.

It was in track that Jackson earned a scholarship to UIW, an NCAA Division I program.

She competed in the long jump, triple jump, sprints and relays, while working a part-time job and preparing for a Biology degree with a Psychology minor.

Jackson also chose to try out (and was chosen) for the UIW Women’s Basketball Team. She led the Cardinals in steals and charges during her second year with the program.

Jackson hopes to eventually return to the Dallas area or another city. She’s especially proud of becoming the first physician in her family.