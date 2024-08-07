Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck Hike Scheduled at 16 Texas State Parks in September

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN— September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and 16 Texas State Parks will be hosting hikes to shed light on this issue, which affects many veterans and their loved ones. The Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck Hike, an annual event organized by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Veteran’s Liaison Nicole Mechler, allows families, friends and veterans to network and build a support system, as well as spread the word about veteran-specific mental health issues.

The second annual Ruck Hike isn’t taking place just on traditional park trails. The event features different kinds of “trails,” including kayak and swim races, yoga sessions and guest speakers. Although the event is not a fundraiser, veteran and military groups have collaborated with participating parks to provide resources on site.

“We are so excited to have more parks involved in this initiative,” said Mechler. “We encourage veterans from around the state to take part in these events and enjoy what Texas State Parks have to offer. There is no need to sign up for any of the park’s activities, just show up!”

The following parks are hosting events throughout the month:

If there are any questions about the events, feel free to reach out to Vetcontact@TPWD.Texas.Gov .