Valentine’s Day Offers for North Texans

Valentine’s Day is a great day for chocolate lovers and North Texans. With that in mind, many fine dining restaurants and retailers have special offers no Chocoholic can resist for this romantic holiday.

Kate Weiser Chocolate has leveled up the traditional heart-shaped box of miscellaneous truffles with a stunning collection of hand-crafted bites for the season of love.

Every piece of Kate Weiser’s is painted individually by hand, making each one a bite-sized labor of love. Available at each of Kate Weiser’s three Dallas-Fort Worth storefronts, and online. The collection includes: Four-Piece Diamond Heart Collection ($15)-Raspberry dark chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate and salted caramel bonbons. 12-Piece Heart Collection ($38)-12 bonbons including unique flavors like Ninja Turtle and Lavender Apricot.

Also included: 24-piece Heart Collection ($75); Six-Piece Perfect Pair Collection: ($20)-Six bonbons with perfect pair flavorings like Peaches and Cream, and Peanut Butter and Berry Jelly. Tower of Love ($80)-One 15-piece box, one six-piece Perfect Pair box and one Four-Piece Diamond Heart box stacked together. Valentine’s Day Party Tray ($99)-48 bonbons in six flavors including: Sweet Tart, Warm & Fuzzy, Texas Love, Samoa, Cracker Jack and Coffee Date.

TOUS les JOURS Valentine’s Day

Their Valentine’s Day collection, “Fall in Love with Chocolate,” features decadent cakes and indulgent coffees. Available at participating locations from Feb. 1-14, these treats are the perfect way to celebrate the season of love. Just ask reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, who recently took to Instagram to rave about the Strawberry Lychee Cake from TOUS les JOURS, calling it a melt-in-your-mouth indulgence.

Here are some highlights of the collection: Heart Chocolate Cake: Rich chocolate buttercream with decorative chocolate hearts. Chocolate Lovers Cake: Made with Valrhona chocolate and signature chocolate cloud cream. Red Velvet Bliss: A velvety cocoa latte, perfect for those who love a rich treat. Additional cakes launching Feb. 7 includes: White Chocolate Raspberry Cake: Soft vanilla layers complemented by tart raspberry jam and white chocolate shavings. Valentine’s Cloud Cake: Light vanilla sponge paired with fresh berries. Mini Red Velvet Cake: Layers of red velvet sponge and a smooth cream cheese frosting.

Valentine’s Day Offers from Maple Leaf Diner

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Maple Leaf Diner is making it extra special this year with festive, limited-time menu offerings. From Feb. 10-16, guests can indulge in these sweet and sparkling treats perfect for celebrating the holiday: Valentine’s Glitter Mimosa ($8.00)-Cranberry Juice, Champagne, Sugar rim and Edible Glitter. Cupid’s Carmel Latte ($7.50)-Espresso, Milk, Carmel Syrup, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles; and Sweetheart Pancakes ($11.99)-Buttermilk Pancakes, Strawberry preserves, Whipped Cream and Fresh Strawberries.

SĒR Steak + Spirits invites Dallas couples to elevate their romantic celebrations with a special three-course dining experience. Set atop the Hilton Anatole, SĒR’s stunning skyline views and an elevated ambiance, along the curated prix-fixe menu create a luxurious escape perfect for a memorable evening. Guests will savor dishes such as Oysters & Pearls with osetra caviar, Olive-Fed Wagyu Tenderloin with black truffle sauce, and finish with decadent desserts like the Rosé & Berry Verrine.

February 12–15, SER Steak + Spirits, 27th Floor of the Hilton Anatole, 2201 N Stemmons Freeway-Floor 27, Dallas. Priced $130 per guest or $189 with wine pairings Additionally, guests who are interested in a full, romantic evening or weekend can book the Hilton Anatole’s Romance Package. It includes a beautiful display of sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries in the room, a $50 daily dining credit, complimentary self-parking and wifi, and late check-out.

Peter Piper Pizza is Heart-Shaped for Valentine’s Day

For every heart-shaped pizza sold until February 28, Peter Piper will donate $1 to Children’s Health. The limited-time heart-shaped pizzas are available now through Feb. 28 and are perfect for sharing with loved ones. Shipley Do-Nuts: Shipley’s classic yeast donut in the shape of a heart frosted with strawberry, cherry or chocolate icing topped with sprinkles. Available February 10-16. la Madeleine: Linzer Heart Price: $3.59 Individual Cheesecake with Conversation Heart Handy Topper ($4.79); Chocolate Covered Strawberries $2.19 or $5.99 for a 3-pack. Sugar Cookies and Frosted Sugar Cookies ($2.99).

Nothing Bundt Cakes: New pop-up Bundtlet: Chocolate Covered Strawberry -a romantic twist on the classic Strawberries & Cream cake, coated with a Ghirardelli hard-shell premium wafer and topped with heart-shaped sprinkles. Available exclusively in personal-sized Bundtlet cake Feb. 3–Feb. 16, while supplies last at all bakeries.

The Joule Hotel

The Joule Hotel is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic hotel package (perfect for a staycation), plus a variety of special F&B offerings. Heart’s Desire Package – Enjoy an escape for two at The Joule, complete with deluxe suite accommodations featuring a Valentine’s inspired flower arrangement, custom sweet treat and bottle of bubbly, a bath concierge service, $50 in-room dining credit to enjoy breakfast in bed, two complimentary drink tickets that can be redeemed at any on-property dining outlet or Midnight Rambler, and a $200 credit to The Spa, which can be used on treatments or products. Book through Wednesday, Feb 26 – Stay Dates through Feb 28. Must book 48 hours in advance.

Prix Fixe Tasting Dinner at Sassetta – Diners can indulge in a romantic dinner for two at The Joule’s chic Italian eatery, Sassetta. At $125/person, the dinner includes an Amuse Bouche, three courses, sweet bites to end the meal, and a takeaway gift for the special day. The Joule’s modern Texas brasserie, CBD Provisions, will supplement its regular dinner menu with special dishes to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Give the gift of relaxation with specials from The Joule’s award-winning and recently expanded spa. Some of their offerings include: Gift Card Promotion (2/1 – 2/28) – Guests who purchase a $250+ physical gift card in-store or digital gift card via The Spa website will receive a complimentary 111 Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask (value of $35). Facial Bar Kissable Lips Promotion (2/1 – 2/28) – Guests who book any express facial from February 1-February 28 will receive a complimentary Lip Treatment featuring Biologique Recherche’s liftkiss lip treatment (value of $30).

Galleria Dallas Hosts Petals & Puppies

This Valentine’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Galleria Dallas will host Petals & Puppies with Operation Kindness for a perfect one-day popup experience near the Valentine’s wall on Level 1 next to Apple. Operation Kindness will have adoptable puppies and kittens on hand for adoption at the shopping center. Adoption fees are $205 for dogs and $155 for cats and include spay or neuter before adoption, age-appropriate core vaccinations, microchip and more. Jett, the adorable puppy shown at left, was adopted from Operation Kindness during its holiday pop-up at Galleria Dallas this year. With each adoption, you’ll receive a beautiful bouquet from Operation Kindness. Additionally, those who would like to support the organization but can’t adopt an animal at this time can purchase a nosegay for $20, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.

“Both our shoppers and our team at Galleria Dallas love having these adoptable animals in the center, and we’re proud to help Operation Kindness find loving homes for so many pets,” said Angie Freed, Galleria Dallas’ general manager. For information visit GalleriaDallas.com/.

Scout, the ultimate destination for fun in downtown Dallas, is putting a unique spin on a traditional Valentine’s Day party. It’s hosting a Stoplight Party, where the color you wear signals to others whether you’re single, taken, or … it’s complicated. Guests should wear green if they’re available; red if they’re taken; and amber if

it’s complicated. Tickets to the event, $10 at Eventbrite, include one stoplight-themed craft cocktail. They offer three colorful choices, one each in red, amber and green. Match your wardrobe or be adventurous and choose a different color for your drink. DJ Jimmyboi will spin from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Scout is located inside The Statler at 1914 Commerce Street in Dallas. For more information, visit www.scoutdallas.com.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel

For a Valentine’s Day evening to remember, indulge in an expertly crafted, four-course dinner at Open Palette. Enjoy a romantic evening with live music by talented violinists, creating the perfect ambiance for your celebration. To make the night even more special, Open Palette is delighted to offer a complimentary bottle of Brut per couple as a toast to your love. The dinner is $194 per couple. Reservations for February 14, 2025, are available now on OpenTable. Sheraton Dallas Hotel is located in Downtown Dallas at 400 North Olive Street.

Hiatus Day Spa • Med Spa invites couples to relax with its Love Birds couples massage. The 90-minute Love Birds couple massage begins with a crushed rose petal and organic sugar foot soak, heartwarming hot stone shoulder massage, then relax side-by-side in a couples massage with Hiatus’s house-blended love potion of rose, jasmine, vetiver and cocoa butter. Take flight with EarlyBird Full Spectrum CBD Gummies and a glass of bubbles to float through the rest of your day. Bookings are $399 per couple, or $298 for H-Circle members.

Hotel ZaZa Properties, including the Victory Park location, offer a Bed, Breakfast, and Blooms Rooms Package at all locations. Guests can enjoy a romantic escape with overnight stay in a signature room or suite, breakfast in bed for two, and a dozen roses waiting in-room. Special Valentine’s Menu: Each property will offer special holiday menus for guests to indulge in dishes like strawberry bruschetta, lobster & mushroom risotto, and cherry vanilla tiramisu.

Fairmont Dallas Downtown Dallas

Fairmont Dallas invites true romantics to celebrate their affections in the heart of Downtown Dallas. Pyramid at Fairmont Dallas is delighted to announce its exquisite five-course, prix-fixe Valentine’s Day Dinners on Feb. 14 and 15, with seatings from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Dinner will be accompanied by live music to set the romantic tone. Guests may opt in for optional wine pairings from Orin Swift, and a guided tasting experience with a seasoned sommelier. Dinner is priced at $79/person. Reservations are required and available on OpenTable.

Fairmont Dallas provides an ideal venue for your romantic evening. Following your memorable meal on Friday, February 14 only, keep the celebration going with Valentine-themed cocktails in the Pyramid Bar with a live DJ from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fairmont Dallas is located at 1717 North Akard Street.

Moxies is the perfect spot to indulge in a romantic evening. From February 13th–16th, treat your special someone to our 2 Can Dine for $99 menu, featuring three thoughtfully crafted courses. Visit moxies.com to find participating locations for this offer Feb 13-16.

Let Logan’s Roadhouse set the scene for love with its limited-time tender, juicy Prime Rib, paired with the smooth sophistication of Logan’s new Espresso Martini. Whether it’s date night or a celebration with friends, make Logan’s your Valentine’s Day destination. Offer Feb. 14-16 at logansroadhouse.com.

Tanglewood Resort Offers

Tanglewood Resort at Lake Texoma will host a Valentine’s Dinner on February 14 at its premiere restaurant, Lakeside Lounge. The Lakeside Valentines Dinner pre-fixe menu costs $50 for members, $75 for non-members. The menu includes a choice of either mini crab cakes on a bed of arugula with a side of rémoulade sauce or bacon-wrapped shrimp with corn salsa & shishito peppers plus a grazing board for two followed by a choice of soups or salads and entre options. Desserts include chocolate lover cake, lemon raspberry cheesecake, and classic Crème brûlée. Chocolate covered strawberries and chocolate martinis are also available for an additional charge.

In addition, Tanglewood Resort will host a Couples Cooking Class at Lakeside Lounge on February 22 from 6-7 p.m. During the interactive event, couples will learn the art of curating and styling a charcuterie board while sipping their choice of wine or whiskey. Tickets to the romantic evening cost $60 for members, $100 for non-members. To secure a spot, kindly contact the resort at reservations@tanglewoodresort.com or by calling 903-462-7829.

Magnolia Table and Market in Waco

This Valentine’s Day, Magnolia offers the perfect destination for couples and families alike, with exclusive experiences, indulgent treats, and a cozy atmosphere. Festive happenings at Magnolia Market at the Silos and Magnolia Table include a Sweetheart Package for Two Experience. A romantic weekend in Waco with Magnolia’s Sweetheart Package for couples includes brunch and dinner reservations at Magnolia Table and The Brasserie at Hotel 1928, a guided Castle Tour, exclusive shopping at the Silos, and a rooftop photo op at Magnolia Market. Plus, take home a signed copy of Magnolia Journal, a welcome bag, and enjoy limited-edition refreshments throughout the day. $345/couple for one full day.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Magnolia Table invites guests to celebrate their special someone with an unforgettable dinner. The Magnolia Table dinner includes an appetizer flight, a main course of Orange Glazed Salmon, Beef Bourguignon, or Bucatini Pasta, and a Turtle Cheesecake or Seven-Layer Chocolate Cake. Diners can enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and a chocolate-dipped strawberry to complete the evening. This special menu is available alongside Magnolia Table’s regular offerings from February 13–15. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

STIRR’s and The Finch Valentine’s Day Dinners

STIRR’s limited-time Valentine’s Day dinner for two menu is available from Feb. 14-16. The dinner for two is $120 and includes a three-course meal and Starter. Guests can add a wine pairing for $50 a couple or $25 per person.

The Finch’s limited-time Valentine’s Day dinner for two menu is also available from Feb. 14-16. The dinner for two is $120 which includes a three-course meal and Starter. Guests can add a wine pairing for $50 per couple or $25 per person.