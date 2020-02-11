Valentine’s Day Date Night At Perot Museum-Romancing The Stone

Limited Tickets Left For Romancing The Stone Valentine’s Day Event at Perot Museum

Are you ready to take your Valentine’s Day plans to the next level? Skip the flowers, cancel the fancy dinner reservations, and do something unique! The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is hosting an adults 21+ and up only event, Romancing The Stone. There will be food, and science, and keep your phone in your car because this Valentine’s Event is interactive.

But hurry and get your tickets now, because limited tickets remain for Perot Museum’s first-ever adults only Valentine’s event, Friday evening 7-11 pm. So, secure your tickets, book the babysitter and find your favorite cocktail attire. This just might be the date night everyone’s talking about on Monday.

Seeking a unique night out for Valentine’s Day? Prepare to be swept away at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s Romancing the Stone, a gem-themed celebration of love for adults 21 and up on Friday, Feb. 14, from 7-11 p.m. The heart-throb event will include interactive activities focused on the science of love and attraction – from heart and brain dissections to crystal wrapping jewelry making and DIY love potion fragrances – sure to make for an unforgettable Valentine’s night.

Interactive Fun For Adults

Crack a geode, pan for take-home sapphires, take part in a scavenger hunt, hear about the history of the engagement ring, enjoy dancing and a light painting booth, and capture the fun in a 360-degree photo booth.

Plus enjoy Italian-themed food stations by Wolfgang Puck Catering featuring grilled chicken “parm” medallions, baby spinach and ricotta manicotti, grilled and roasted vegetable platters, chocolate-covered strawberries, Italian wedding cookies, cheesecake bites and more.

Tickets are $70 per person for members and $75 per person for non-members. Dinner and dessert included. Cash/credit bars available. Cocktail attire suggested. Guests must be 21 years of age with valid ID. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets in advance, go to perotmuseum.org/romance.

Please drink responsibly.

