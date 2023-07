URGENT: Blood Donors needed in July to prevent a blood shortage

Facebook

Red Cross, Warner Bros. Discovery partnering to encourage blood donations around Shark Week & theatrical release of MEG 2: THE TRENCH

DALLAS, July 10, 2023 — The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts .

July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark .

July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark .

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 11-31:

Arlington

7/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Medical City Arlington, 3301 Matlock Rd., Arlington, TX 76015

7/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., North YMCA, 1005 Skyline Dr., Arlington, TX 76011

Burleson

7/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Burleson Recreation Center, 550 N.W. Summercrest, Burleson, TX 76028

Coppell

7/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rejoice Lutheran Church, 532 E. Sandy Lake Rd., Coppell, TX 75019

Dallas

7/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross North Texas Region HQ, 2055 Kendall Dr., Dallas, TX 75235

Frisco

7/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Medical City Frisco, 5575 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco, TX, 75034

Grapevine

7/11/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Embassy Suites DFW Airport North, 2401 Bass Pro Dr., Grapevine, TX 76051

7/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott DFW Airport, 2200 Bass Pro Dr., Grapevine, TX 76051

Haslet

7/12/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Amazon Air, 301 Intermodal Pkwy., Haslet, TX 76052

7/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church, 1200 FM 156 S., Haslet, TX 76052

Hurst

7/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bell Helicopter, 3000 S. Norwood, Hurst, TX 76053

Irving

7/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mu Gamma Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., 3901 Jackson St., Irving, TX 75061

7/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Medical City, 6800 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75039

Lewisville

7/18/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church, 719 University Pl., Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

7/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vanguard, 7900 Windrose Ave., Plano, TX 75024

7/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Toyota Motor North America, Inc., 6565 Headquarters Dr., Plano, TX 75024

7/31/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Whisky Cake Kitchen & Bar, 3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, TX 75093

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday

About the American Red Cross: