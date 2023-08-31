Universal Orlando Resort Invites Guests to Embark on a Thrilling Getaway with a Special Ticket Offer Giving Them 2 Days Free with the Purchase of a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket

Facebook

Orlando, Fla. (August 31, 2023) – U.S. and Canada residents can now take advantage of an incredible deal giving them five days of access to Universal Orlando Resort’s thrilling theme parks for the price of a three-day ticket. Available for purchase now at www.UniversalOrlando.com , the “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket” offer allows guests to save big on an extraordinary vacation that includes five days admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure – two theme parks that boast some of the most innovative, immersive and popular theme park experiences ever created. Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, a picturesque, tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

The “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket” is the perfect offer for guests to explore and enjoy all the exhilarating entertainment that can only be found at Universal Orlando Resort. With more than 60 highly immersive attractions and experiences across its award-winning theme parks – including the all-new Minion Land on Illumination Avenue featuring the interactive blaster game experience, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, Minion Café, Bake My Day and so much more – Universal Orlando is the place to plan a thrills-packed vacation getaway.

OFFER DETAILS Buy a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket and get TWO EXTRA DAYS FREE (Pricing varies depending on the date of visit) Includes the following benefits: Five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 3-Day Base or Park-to-Park ticket

Guests can upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park *Ticket prices and availability vary by day. Use is valid for any five (5) calendar days during an eight (8) consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected. Additional restrictions apply – see the website for full details.