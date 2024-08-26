UNCLAIMED $1 MILLION MEGA MILLIONS® TICKET EXPIRES SEPT. 15

Facebook

AUSTIN – A winning Mega Millions® ticket worth $1,000,002 from the drawing held on March 19 is approaching its expiration date. The ticket matching all five of the white ball numbers drawn (24-46-49-62-66), but not the gold Mega Ball number (7), was purchased at All-Season Food, located at 3411 Antoine Drive in Houston. The winning ticket, containing a second-tier $1 million prize and a $2 prize, will expire on Sunday, Sept. 15, if not validated by the deadline.

If choosing to claim the prizes in-person, the ticket-holder must do so at a Texas Lottery® claim center by 5 p.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 13. Hours of operation at some Texas Lottery claim center locations may unexpectedly change, so it is advisable to check texaslottery.com for updates.

The ticket-holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the Sept. 15 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Please allow 4-8 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the March 19, 2024, Mega Millions drawing, said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.”

A ticket-holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

About the Texas Lottery



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $39 billion in revenue for the state and distributed more than $88 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $33.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $246 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.