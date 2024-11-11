Ultimate Bullfighting World Finals Return to Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, with Two-Weekend Championship Event on Dec. 6-7 and 13-14

Facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas – This December, the iconic Cowtown Coliseum jn Fort Worth, Texas will host yet another enthralling Western sports event. In partnership with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the Ultimate Bullfighters (UBF) today announced it will hold the four-day, two-weekend 2024 UBF World Finals Dec. 6-14 at the historic venue, when the 2024 UBF World Champion will be crowned and $125,000 will be awarded to 24 of the world’s best freestyle bullfighters. The high-adrenaline action will take over Fort Worth on Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.

The UBF World Finals have been held annually at Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 2021. After Knox Dunn captured the World Championship in 2021, Chance Moorman made history in 2022 when he became the first two-time UBF World Champion, only to further cement his name in the record books in 2023 when he won his third title.

The UBF, launched in 2020 to showcase the acrobatic Western discipline of freestyle bullfighting, is managed in a partnership among Luke Kaufman, two-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney and renowned bullfighter Cody Webster. After awarding $237,000 in prize money in its inaugural season, the UBF is pacing to award more than $550,000 in 2024.

This season, UBF launched its first-ever residency inside Cowtown Coliseum. UBF programmed more freestyle bullfighting competitions than ever with 30 showcases inside the venue.

In freestyle bullfighting, a bullfighter competes for 60 seconds against a fighting bull predominantly of Spanish descent in an effort to score points for maneuvers performed during the one-minute competition. Unlike traditional bullfighting, the animals are not harmed. Bullfighters are judged solely on their ability to perform gravity-defying acrobatic stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit.

Throughout the four days of action for the 2024 UBF World Finals, produced in partnership with the PBR, 24 of the world’s top freestyle bullfighters will compete through a progressive elimination format until the 2024 UBF World Champion is crowned on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The 2024 UBF World Finals will be held Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, with action getting underway nightly at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The field is headlined by three-time and reigning UBF World Champion Moorman, who will return looking to win his unprecedented fourth world title, alongside current standings leader Jacorey Golden. They will be joined by 2023 UBF Rookie of the Year Malaqi Cook, four-time UBF World Finals qualifier Colby Lindsey and 42-year-old veteran Wagner Miqueline, who has competed in the most UBF events of any athlete this season.

Metroplex natives will also be able to cheer on Fort Worth’s own Tyler Norton as he vies for his first World Championship.

The 2024 UBF World Finals will also feature three athletes, Galvin Day, Quin Moran and George Lesage, making their debut at the prestigious year-end event.

The animal athletes for the 2024 UBF World Finals will hail from three outfits including: Webster’s Fly’n W Ranch from Wayne, Oklahoma; 2023 UBF Stock Contractor of the Year Josh Call’s Flatline Fighting Bulls from Mullen, Nebraska; and 2022 UBF Stock Contractor of the Year Cross Dunn’s B-K Ranch of Slaughter, Louisiana.

The roster of bullfighters set to compete at the 2024 UBF World Finals is:

Connor Kimbrough (Athens, Ohio)

Connor Quezada (Fruita, Colorado)

Mason Sheldon (Sidney, Iowa)

Malaqi Cook (Mineral Wells, Texas)

Tyler Norton (Fort Worth, Texas)

Cache Dunn (Waurika, Oklahoma)

Colby Lindsey (Calvery City, Kentucky)

Ryan Fizer (Comanche, Texas)

Jacorey Golden (Houston, Mississippi)

Wagner Miqueline (Zacarias, Brazil)

Chance Moorman (Lytle, Texas)

Dakota Martin (Hastings, Michigan)

Galvin Day (Mooresville, North Carolina)

Quin Moran (Booneville, North Carolina)

Corey John (Justin, Texas)

Dane Pokorny (Thedford, Nebraska)

Evan Hickock (Grand Prairie, Texas)

Cole Fleming (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Cody Taylor (Nashville, Michigan)

George Lesage (Royse City, Texas)

The final four berths to the 2024 UBF World Finals will be awarded at the remaining three regular season events. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 1 at Cowtown Coliseum.

The high-adrenaline action of the two-weekend championship event will get underway with pool play on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Bullfighters in Pool A will compete on Dec. 6, followed by Pool B on Dec. 7. On both nights, the pool of 12 contenders will each compete in one bullfight, with the Top 4 athletes each night advancing directly to Championship Saturday for the 2024 UBF World Finals on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The 2024 UBF World Finals will resume Friday, Dec. 13 with the Redemption Round featuring the 16 bullfighters who did not advance from pool play. Each competitor will showcase their skills in one bullfight that evening, with the Top 4 scores earning the final berths to Championship Saturday.

The intense competition for the 2024 UBF World Finals will come to a climactic end Saturday, Dec. 14 when the 12 advancing bullfighters compete head-to-head to earn one of four coveted positions in the winner-take-all shoot out round.

In the shoot-out championship round, the four advancing bullfighters will each take to the dirt one final time with the top performer being crowned the 2024 UBF World Champion.

Tickets for the 2024 UBF World Finals go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at AXS.com and CowtownColiseum.com, or by visiting the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office during operating hours.

General Admission tickets start at $35, taxes and fees not included. Seniors can purchase select seats for $30, while select tickets for children ages 2-13 are available for $15. A standing-room only, dirt-side ticket is also available for purchase for $25.

For more information about how to attend the 2024 UBF World Finals at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 3-16, visit ultimatebullfighters.com.

About Ultimate Bullfighters (UBF):

Ultimate Bullfighters (UBF) is a league that promotes the sport of freestyle bullfighting. The UBF tour showcases the best talent in the game with over 100 active athletes on its roster that represent 25 different states and three different countries. Focusing on high-end content and action-packed productions, the UBF positions itself at the top of the western sports entertainment market and brings a fresh new look at action sports as a whole. With social media consumption at an all-time high, UBF is in a prime position for growth, exposure, and expansion.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) :

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+; Merit Street Media and Merit+; and in Spanish on TUDN. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.