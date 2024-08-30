Two of Texas’ Most Wanted Offenders Back in Custody

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces two Texas 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody. Authorities arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Dewarren Knowles on Aug. 17 and Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Antioneo Sims on Aug. 27. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Sims’ arrest.

Dewarren Donta Knowles, 36, was taken into custody in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, DPS Special Agents, and San Antonio Police Department officers assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center – all working off investigative information.

Knowles has previously been convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, theft of property and terroristic threat. Knowles had been wanted since Feb. 2024, after a warrant was issued out of Harris County for his arrest for sexual assault of a child. He is affiliated with the Tree Top Piru Bloods gang. More information on Knowles’ capture can be found here.

Antioneo Ryen Sims, 43, was taken into custody in Houston. Following up on tip information, DPS Special Agents and Troopers located and arrested him.

In 2008, Sims was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 14-year-old girl and sentenced to three years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. He also has multiple convictions in the past for failure to register as a sex offender. Sims had been wanted out of Harris County since Jan. 2024 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. More information on Sims’ capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 31 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 11 sex offenders, 10 gang members and 4 criminal illegal immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.