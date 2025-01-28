Two of Texas’ Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Houston, Mesquite

Facebook

AUSTIN – On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) captured two more fugitives from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Jorge Dionicio Hernandez and Omar David Zavala were arrested earlier today in Houston and Mesquite, respectively. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Hernandez’s arrest.

Jorge Dionicio Hernandez, 33, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was taken into custody in Houston on Friday, Jan. 24, by Special Agents from DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office. He had been wanted out of Harris Co. since Jan. 2022, for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Back in 2009, Hernandez was convicted of multiple counts of driving while intoxicated in Harris Co. and was subsequently removed from the United States. In July 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Houston Police Department for providing a false driver license/identification card and bonded out of jail. For more information, view Hernandez’s captured bulletin here.

Omar David Zavala, 30, a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested in Mesquite on Friday, Jan. 24. DPS Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) center in Houston and members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force coordinated with DPS Special Agents assigned to the Special Investigations Section in Garland, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Dallas Police Department Drone Unit to locate and arrest Zavala. He had been wanted out of Harris Co. since 2022 for sexual assault, terroristic threat and obstruction/retaliation. In 2014, Zavala was arrested multiple times by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In 2015, he was removed from the United States. In May 2020, Zavala was arrested by the Houston Police Department for terroristic threat and obstruction/retaliation. For more information, view Zavala’s captured bulletin here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2024, DPS and other agencies arrested 46 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 17 sex offenders, 10 gang members and four criminal illegal immigrants—with $32,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS Special Agents work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend all the criminal illegal immigrants that have been identified and to select the fugitives that appear on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.