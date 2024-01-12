Two District Scholars Place in DeSoto Mayor’s 2024 MLK Art and Essay Contest

Facebook

Congratulations to two DeSoto Independent School District scholars who placed among the winning essayists for this year’s City of DeSoto Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest.

Kellen Drain of DeSoto West Middle School and Trinity Dailey of DeSoto High School were among the finalists selected in the competition representing DeSoto ISD.

All scholars who placed first through third in each division are slated to be recognized at the City of DeSoto’s MLK Holiday Performance of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre which will feature performances by the DeSoto High School A Capella Choir at 7 p.m., Friday, January 12, 2024, at DeSoto High School’s Nickels Auditorium located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto.

Tickets are $4-$15 on Eventbrite and the event is open to the public.

Read Drain and Dailey’s winning submissions below:

1st place in the 6-8th Grade Division: Kellen Drain, DeSoto West Middle School

We all have classmates and friends, but to have a true brotherhood is the best. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated “The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold” (Nobel Peace Prize, 1964). I am a member of the Desoto Male Leadership Academy and we learn how to be leaders, respect one another, and contribute to our community.

One thing the program can not teach you is true brotherhood. Due to the work of Dr. King, I can go to any school with students of different races. My best friend and brother in the Male Leadership Academy are biracial, African-American, and Hispanic. We worked together in the school and the community. His family has opened their hearts to me. We ride our bikes to school together and we do not have to fear law enforcement. You can get involved in increasing brotherhood by introducing yourself to students you do not know. You can also participate in programs at school such as Hispanic Heritage Month to learn about different cultures. I want to spread this type of brotherhood by encouraging students to work together with students of other races and take a stand for brotherhood. You can take a stand for brotherhood by not supporting bullying or even cyberbullying. Dr. King believed in peace and equality for all, as true brothers we can continue to support his mission and carry his legacy into our future.

3rd Place in the 9-12th Grade Division: Trinity Dailey DeSoto High School Historical Influence (Essay Prompt 3)

Throughout history, many individuals and groups have influenced others to live lives of dignity, learning, love, and justice. One such group that comes to mind is the Suffragettes, who fought for women’s rights and paved the way for future generations to live in a more equitable society. And an individual named Malala Yousafzai, an activist for female education.

The Suffragettes were a group of women who advocated for the right to vote and other civil

liberties for women in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They faced immense backlash and adversity, but their perseverance and determination laid the foundation for the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Their tireless efforts ultimately led to the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920, granting women the right to vote in the United States. They showed the world that through unity and resilience, significant change is possible.

Another person who has inspired many to lead lives of dignity, learning, love, and justice is

Malala Yousafzai, an activist for female education. She gained international recognition after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban at the age of 15. Despite the traumatic experience, Malala continued to advocate for girls’ education in Pakistan and around the world.

Malala has shown unwavering dedication to learning, valuing education as a fundamental human right. Malala’s story is about resilience, courage, and the power of education. She has inspired individuals to stand up for their beliefs.

In conclusion, both the Suffragettes and Malala have demonstrated the power of advocacy and resilience in inspiring others to build lives of dignity, learning, love, and justice. Their

unwavering commitment to their cause has paved the way for positive change and serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to create a better future for all.