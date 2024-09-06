TWC Youth Robotics Grants Encourage High School Students to Pursue Careers in STEM

Facebook

AUSTIN – Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded $1.4 million in grants for Youth Robotics programs that will enable more than 8,200 Texas high school students to participate in Youth Robotics competitions. This year, two applicants received grant awards — Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, Inc. and FIRST in Texas.

“The Texas Workforce Commission offers a number of programs designed to prepare the Texas workforce for high-demand occupations,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “We are helping to pave the way for the next generation of Texans to find success in the Texas economy.”

The Youth Robotics Initiative encourages interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by expanding participation in robotics programs for high school students, developing new teams for robotics education competitions, and supporting existing competitive teams. Additionally, this program removes barriers to participation for students from schools in underserved urban and rural communities. Each grantee also has teams comprised of students with disabilities.

“By supporting youth robotics, we’re not just investing in education, we’re investing in the leaders of tomorrow,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “This program will equip our students with the skills needed for successful careers in STEM.”

The two grants total $1.4 million and will enable 8,280 students to participate in Youth Robotics this upcoming year. The grantees include:

Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, Inc. was awarded $700,000 to serve 2,480 students on 170 teams—25 of which will be comprised of students with disabilities.

Foundation For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology in Texas (FIRST in Texas) received $700,000 to serve 5,800 high school students on more than 350 teams—30 of which will be comprised of students with disabilities.

“From engineering to problem-solving, the skills students learn in youth robotics programs are exactly what Texas employers are seeking,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “These programs are more than just an introduction to the STEM field—they are a gateway to high-demand career paths and prosperity.”

Teams that advance to the State Championship for each program will have the opportunity to move on to the World Championship arena. Robotics competitions bring together the excitement of sports, science, and technology.