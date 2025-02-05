Tulipalooza 2025 will celebrate spring from February 28 to March 16 in Waxahachie, TX

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WAXAHACHIE, TX – North Texas will soon come alive with spring as the 7th Annual Tulipalooza returns to Waxahachie from February 28 to March 16, 2025. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the festival showcases tens of thousands of Dutch tulips in bloom, supporting local charities and enriching the community.

Tulipalooza was founded in 2018 by Waxahachie resident John Poston as an extension of his work with Daymark Living, a community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Inspired by his son Michael, Poston launched the first tulip festival in 2019 with support from local and Dutch tulip experts.

Today, Tulipalooza is a beloved North Texas tradition, with over 300,000 tulips and daffodils from Holland blooming across Getzendaner Park (400 South Grand Avenue). “Tulipalooza brings a touch of Holland’s tulip magic to Texas,” says the festival’s tulip expert Bill Van Houten. “Each bulb is carefully chosen and prepared to bloom here, sharing a piece of Dutch heritage with the community.”

Supporting Local Causes with Every Ticket

Tulipalooza stands out not only for its natural beauty but also for its dedication to giving back. Half of the proceeds from online ticket sales directly support eight local charities. Visitors can choose to direct their ticket proceeds to a charity partner, such as:

“The festival is a community-driven effort, making it a wonderful way for families to enjoy nature while supporting meaningful causes in North Texas,” says Van Houten. “It’s a celebration of spring, beauty and the generosity of our visitors.”

General admission to Tulipalooza is free for children under age 5, $5 for children ages 5-12, and $15 for adults. Seniors enjoy a special $10 ticket rate on Wednesday, March 5. In addition to exploring vibrant tulip fields, attendees can enjoy food vendors, live entertainment, and photo-worthy settings for family portraits.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.

About Tulipalooza: