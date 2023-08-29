Tuition-free Virtual Public Schools Ready To Welcome Texas Students Back To School

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas(Aug. 29, 2023) — As children across the state prepare to head back to school, many students could benefit from the alternative education offered by online tuition-free public schools tailored to their needs. Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH), Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA), and Digital Academy of Texas (DATX) are ready to welcome them. Enrollment for the four virtual public schools — powered by Stride K12 and led by Texas certified teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.

Texas K12 online schools draw on decades of experience in online education to offer high-quality curriculum that meets state standards and is personalized to each student. The schools offer in-person events and touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

“We’re committed to crafting a high-quality educational plan for each student that sets them up to achieve their goals after graduation,” said Kristina Nanini, Executive Director of TOPS. “Texas K12 online schools offer students one-on-one interactions with teachers, courses that prepare them for successful career paths, school credit recovery programs, interactive social events and flexible scheduling in a safe, welcoming learning environment.”

Each of the Stride K12 powered Texas schools specialize in serving different student needs:

TOPS serves students across the state in grades 3-12, offering a flex program that allows students in good academic standing greater autonomy and independent learning. TOPS also participates in Texas Education on Alternative Learning Standards (TEALS). A dual-credit enrollment program is offered during 9th grade, along with three free online courses at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

TVAH, for children in grades 3-12, is an online program of the Hallsville Independent School District, and any Texas student can enroll. The school employs an asynchronous learning model and also has a flex program. Students are able to take some high school classes in the evening that provides more options in the student’s schedule.

LSOA serves K-7 students (and is the only K12-powered public virtual school in Texas approved for K-2) and also utilizes asynchronous learning and the TEALS framework. LSOA encourages career exploration beginning in the 7th grade and Texas-certified teachers lead more than 20 hours of live sessions per week.

DATX, grades 5-12, offers both synchronous and asynchronous learning models, along with small group instruction for at-risk students. In addition to career exploration opportunities starting in 7th grade, DATX also supports Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) by paying for students to attend local, state, and national leadership conferences and competitions. DATX also offers free, dual-credit enrollment in partnership with Texarkana College.

Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Texas searching for alternative learning environments. To learn about enrollment, visit tops.k12.com, tvah.k12. com, lsoa.k12.com, or datx.k12.com.

