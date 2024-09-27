Tripadvisor Releases 2024 Travelers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best Restaurants

Facebook

2024 Awards Introduces Two New Categories in the US and Globally: Best of the Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants and Outdoor Restaurants

NEEDHAM, Mass., — I’m not a self-proclaimed foodie, nor do I schedule my travel around top-ranked restaurants. However, when we travel to new places, I try to have some ideas for where we might eat. I research by asking friends, checking websites, and referencing Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced the winners of its annual 2024 Travelers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best Restaurants this week, showcasing top-ranked eateries in the US and globally based on more than 1 billion reviews and contributions. Miami Beach’s That’s Amore – Italian Restaurant made history by securing the top spots in both the casual dining and hidden gems categories in the US. On a global stage, Organika and Ponchos Food & Wines, both in Peru, were named the top restaurants in the world for casual dining and hidden gems, respectively.

According to Tripadvisor’s latest Seasonal Travel Index, US travelers are most excited about culinary experiences when planning a trip, highlighting the need for outstanding dining options. Dining at these top three restaurants in the casual dining and hidden gems categories, which together hold a 4.8 average rating from over 18,000 travelers, offers guests a genuine taste of regional culture, warm hospitality, and a welcoming atmosphere. Local reviews further enhance these recommendations, helping travelers find authentic, local experiences worldwide.

“There’s something special about the way food brings people together. Some of my fondest travel memories are gathering the people I care about the most around a table and sharing a meal. From discovering hidden local favorites to unique dining experiences, our Tripadvisor community is here to guide travelers to meals worth remembering,” says Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor.

See the top 25 Casual Dining restaurants in the world and US

See the top 25 Hidden Gems restaurants in the world and US

Dog-Friendly Dining

Enjoying dining experiences with your dog just got easier, wherever your travels may take you.

Tripadvisor is excited to introduce a new pet-friendly subcategory, sponsored by CESAR® Canine Cuisine, proudly part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands. This collaboration reinforces the CESAR brand’s commitment to making the world a more dog-friendly place.

“The CESAR brand believes the best life is a shared life, and that doesn’t stop when dining out,” said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. “We’re proud to play a role in fostering more moments of connection, and this new pet-friendly category is a great way to help pet parents find more dining destinations where their dogs are also welcome.”

Pet-Friendly: Breakfast cafes, breweries, and seaside eateries are a ‘paw-some’ time.

● No. 1 in the world: Pomelo Bistro Bar- Gdansk, Poland

No. 1 in the US: La Fuga- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

See the top 25 Best of the Best Pet-Friendly restaurants in the world and US.

Fresh Air and Flavor

Dining in the open air enriches the experience, letting guests enjoy their meals while basking in the sunshine or savoring the crisp night air. The new Outdoor Dining category recognizes the world’s best restaurants where the outdoor ambiance pairs perfectly with top-notch culinary offerings.

Outdoor: From wine bars to Michelin rated restaurants, enjoy breathtaking views around the world.

No. 1 in the world: Thes “Greek Creative Cuisine”- Athens, Greece

See the top 25 Best of the Best Outdoor restaurants in the world.

Elevate Your Plate

No matter the setting, the best restaurants around the world share a major commonality: high quality cuisine. The Fine Dining and Date Night lists offer top recommendations for a complete upscale dining experience.

Fine Dining: Three Michelin Stars and celebrity chef owned restaurants lead this year’s list of high-end restaurants.

No. 1 in the world: Restaurant Pic – Valence, France

No. 1 in the US: Daniel- New York, New York

See the top 25 Best of the Best Fine Dining restaurants in the world and US

Date Night: An extensive wine selection and a refined atmosphere are the foundation for a romantic evening.

No. 1 in the world: Alameda Suiça- Monte Verde, Brazil

No. 1 in the US: Beach Walk at Henderson Park Inn Destin, Florida

See the top 25 Best of the Best Date Night restaurants in the world and US.

Still Hungry?

Tripadvisor’s annual Best of the Best Restaurant Awards also showcase travelers’ top recommendations for Sustainable Dining, Quick Bites and Vegan & Vegetarian. For a full list of this year’s winners visit tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants.