Tree of Angels™ Dedication Ceremony Planned To Help Those Who Grieve

The 10 th Annual Tree of Angels Dedication Ceremony will be held on December 5 at 7 p.m. to honor victims of violent crime. To be held at the Shepherd’s House, 3221 Mockingbird Lane, Midlothian, the event is open to anyone in Ellis County.

Midlothian Police Department hosts this event each year to provide a place for families and friends of those who have lost someone because of a violent crime or a sudden death to gather and remember their loved ones. Surviving families are invited to bring an angel

ornament in memory of their loved one to place on a special Christmas tree during the dedication ceremony.

Event organizer, Larry Atchley, Midlothian Police Department chaplain and organizer explained “Tree of Angels™ allows loved ones a time to remember and grieve with others who share similar experiences. Those who have attended in the past have found comfort being near others who are also grieving.”

A reception and refreshments will follow the dedication ceremony at the church. For questons, call Chaplain Atchley at 469-672-0161.

In 1991, the Tree of Angels™ was initiated in Austin, Texas, by Verna Lee, Executive Advisor of People Against Violent Crime, to recognize that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims and their families. This special event in December honors surviving victims of violent crime and victims’ families by making it possible for loved ones to bring an angel ornament to place on a special Christmas tree that is dedicated in honor of victims and survivors at the event.