Travis Bruton Elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors

Glenn Heights – Travis Bruton, Council Member, Place 3, of Glenn Heights, TX was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors by NLC’s membership at the organization’s 2023 City Summit in Atlanta, GA. Bruton was elected to a two-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance, and membership activities. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

“As a member of the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, I have a unique opportunity to advocate for the needs and concerns of my community on a national level,” Bruton said. “I firmly believe that the work we do on the board can make a real difference in improving the lives of the people we represent. Whether it’s through policy initiatives or direct support, NLC is committed to strengthening communities and empowering local leaders. I am proud to be a part of that effort.”

Bruton will meet in March, June, and November with the NLC board to guide the organization’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

“The National League of Cities Board of Directors plays an essential role in guiding our organization’s priorities and programming,” said National League of Cities (NLC) President David Sander, mayor-elect of Rancho Cordova, CA. “I look forward to working closely together with this remarkable group of leaders to elevate the voices and priorities of cities, towns, and villages across America over this next very important year.”

More than 3,000 mayors, councilmembers, and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened in Atlanta for City Summit. Local leaders are on the frontlines of the nation’s most pressing challenges and are working hard to pioneer innovative solutions that move our cities, towns, and villages forward.