Transformative Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo Returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, May 16, 2025

ARLINGTON, Texas (November 11, 2024) – PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and Kid Rock announced today that the transformative Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo will return to Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium on May 16, 2025.

The landmark, team-formatted rodeo featuring rock n’ roll icon Kid Rock LIVE in concert, will again launch the biggest weekend in Western sports, with the the 2025 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Championship taking over the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on May 17-18, 2025. Three-day ticket packages for the 2025 Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and 2025 PBR World Finals – Championship are on sale now.

“Last May we mashed up rodeo and rock and roll to celebrate cowboys and America in a party no one will ever forget,” said Kid Rock. “It’s time for year two, and we’ve got even bigger ideas to continue pushing rodeo into the entertainment mainstream. Nothing’s cooler than rodeo and rock-n-roll.”

“In 2024, the PBR alongside entertainment icon Kid Rock reimagined and changed rodeo forever,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner of the PBR. “Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo delivered an exciting team-formatted all-star rodeo inside the NFL’s largest stadium, capped off with an unforgettable concert from Kid Rock. We are making some exciting tweaks to this transformative concept and can’t wait to welcome even more fans to AT&T Stadium in 2025.”

Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo is a reimagined rodeo produced by PBR in partnership with Kid Rock. During the music-infused event, six teams, each led by a legendary rodeo head coach, compete head-to-head in bracket-style competition across barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and breakaway roping.

The all-star rodeo team competition and upbeat production is patterned after the successful formula PBR brought to bull riding through the Camping World Team Series launched in 2022.

Five of the six teams will feature one returning member per discipline from the 2024 Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo. They will fill the second open position in each discipline via a draft.

The sixth team will again be comprised of athletes who qualify through the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Major held in tandem with Rodeo Corpus Christi in May 2025.

At the first-ever Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo last May, the WCRA team rode lights out, winning three gold medals in Round 1 before cementing their title as champions by winning four of the disciplines in the championship round.

Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16. Following the can’t-miss rodeo, the PBR World Finals concludes with the Championship when the 2025 PBR World Champion will be crowned and presented the coveted gold buckle and $1 million bonus. The 2025 PBR World Finals – Championship begins on Saturday, May 17 at 7:45 p.m. CT and concludes on Sunday, May 18 at 1:45 p.m. CT.

Ticket packages including Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo (May 17) and PBR World Finals – Championship (May 18-19) at AT&T Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased online at PBR.com and SeatGeek.com, or by calling (800) 732-1727.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the sport on all social media platforms at @PBR.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+; Merit Street Media and Merit+; and in Spanish on TUDN. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Kid Rock:

Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon. His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, to the global smash hit, “All Summer Long,” charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia. Rock has sold nearly 30 million records worldwide and has earned a reputation as one of the hardest-working acts in rock n’ roll, blowing the roofs off arenas and stadiums on countless cross-country tours and treks around the globe. Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and he set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Kid Rock is also a passionate supporter of those who serve in the US Armed Forces, in addition to many other charitable causes through his Kid Rock Foundation. His newest album, Bad Reputation, was released through his own Top Dog Records label. The album features crowd favorites, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” “We The People,” and “My Kind of Country,” a song he co-wrote with Eric Church and Adam Hood.