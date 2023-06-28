Traffic shift for northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30 starts June 29 in Mesquite

Facebook

MESQUITE – The access point for the northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30 is shifting starting the morning of Thursday, June 29. Drivers are urged to use caution as traffic adjusts to the new configuration.

Access to the new connector ramp to eastbound I-30 will be shifted south, closer to Towne Centre Drive. Drivers will access the new direct connector by remaining in the right lane along northbound I-635 following signs labeled for Exit 8, towards Texarkana. (Refer to exhibit below)

For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.