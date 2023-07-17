Tonight’s Powerball Is 3rd largest Grand Prize in Powerball history-$900 Million

Facebook

AUSTIN – Jackpot fever may be the only thing hotter than the Texas summer heat, as the Grand Prize for the Monday, July 17 Powerball® drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $900 million – the game’s largest jackpot prize of 2023 ranks as the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the third largest in Powerball history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $465.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, July 19 drawing will be an estimated annuitized $1 billion.

“A new week begins with great excitement for Texas Lottery® players, as they get a chance to play for one of the largest jackpot prizes in Powerball history,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “As both the Powerball and Mega Millions games are simultaneously offering some of the largest jackpots within each game’s respective histories, we continue to see strong sales for these games, which will ultimately benefit public education in Texas. We realize playing for huge jackpots like the ones we’re currently seeing can be very exciting, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Tonight’s drawing will be the 38th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the April 22 drawing. This is the largest Powerball jackpot up for grabs since the world-record estimated $2.04 billion jackpot from the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket was sold in California.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

So far in 2023, 12 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been won by Texas Lottery® players, including five during the current jackpot run. For the Saturday, July 15 drawing, two second-tier prize winning tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Katy and Frisco. Prior to that, a Houston resident claimed a $2 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on June 14, a Missouri City resident claimed a $1 million prize for the May 27 drawing and a Converse resident claimed a $2 million second-tier prize for the drawing held on May 15.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Monday, July 17. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.