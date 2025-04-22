Titanic Exhibit in Dallas Extended Through Labor Day

Facebook

Titanic: The Exhibition has been extended through Labor Day, (September 1, 2025) in Dallas. The announcement coincided with the 113th anniversary of Titanic’s historic maiden voyage. Over 100,000 ticket purchases from guests across 36 states proved proved a testament to the ongoing fascination with the world’s most legendary ship.

In Dallas, a series of commemorative events honored the anniversary of Titanic’s departure. On April 10, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at White Rock Lake by the United States Coast Guard. in collaboration with the White Rock Boat Club. The event featured a moving rendition of “Nearer, My God, To Thee” by a quartet from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra that echoed the Titanic’s final moments.

Imagine Exhibitions President Tom Zaller

“We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response from the Dallas community and beyond,” said Tom Zaller, President of Imagine Exhibitions. “The story of Titanic continues to resonate deeply, and this extension allows even more guests to connect with the personal stories and historical significance of this unforgettable journey.”

A special screening of James Cameron’s Titanic was also held at The Texas Theatre that day. Titanic Explorer and Exhibition Creative Producer Mark Lach, who participated in the final expedition to the Titanic wreck site, made remarks and conducted a Q&A after the screening.

For out-of-town guests, a special “Titanic Room Night Package” is now available at the Westin Galleria Dallas. The package includes overnight accommodations and two VIP exhibition tickets. For details and reservations, please visit TitanicHotelExperience.

Titanic: The Exhibition in Dallas

The exhibition in Dallas is an interactive, chronological journey through the creation, launch, maiden voyage, and tragedy of the RMS Titanic. With hundreds of artifacts and recreations of the ship’s interior—including the famous Grand Staircase, First and Third-Class cabins, and a simulated promenade deck beneath a starry sky—the exhibition provides a deeply immersive and emotional experience.

Guests receive a boarding pass linked to an actual Titanic passenger and follow their story throughout the exhibition. The experience culminates in a tribute wall where the fate of each passenger is revealed.

A companion VR Experience allows guests the opportunity to descend the 2.5 miles in the Atlantic to Titanic’s final resting place and experience firsthand what it is like to explore the ship far beneath the surface of the ocean.

VIP Guided Tours Now Available

An exclusive VIP guided tour experience is now available on select dates. Guests will be accompanied by a dedicated Titanic docent. The VIP tour also features a themed tote bag with the real story of a historic passenger, and a commemorative photo.

Titanic: The Exhibition is scheduled to run through September 1, 2025, and is located at 14902 Preston Road (corner of Preston and Belt Line) in Dallas. Tickets are available for purchase online, and advance booking is encouraged. For details, visit TheTitanicExhibition.com.