TikTok and Peloton Partner to Drive Accessibility of Fitness and Movement

Brands Unite to Reimagine Fitness Offerings that will Inspire New Audiences to Move

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), the leading connected fitness platform, and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring Peloton’s world-class workout content to the TikTok community. Together the two brands will merge culture and creativity to inspire a new generation of fitness content and creators.

This will result in a new fitness hub on TikTok – #TikTokFitness – on which Peloton will have a dedicated, co-branded hub that houses custom Peloton content: #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton. This marks the first time Peloton will produce bespoke social content for a partner outside of Peloton-owned channels. Content will include select live Peloton classes with and without equipment required, original Instructor series, ongoing creator partnerships, Peloton class clips, and celebrity collaborations, all accessible via the #TikTokFitness hashtag, curated on the Peloton hub.

“Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our respective audiences,” said Oli Snoddy, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Peloton. “We collectively recognize the way people engage with fitness is constantly changing. Our team is excited to complement TikTok’s already burgeoning fitness content by introducing the magic of Peloton to new audiences, and in completely new ways.”

With 1 billion active TikTok users globally, #TikTokFitness has the potential to deeply inspire and positively impact content in the wellbeing space in a new and creative way. Peloton’s recent Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere. brand evolution – which will prominently ground the look and feel of the Peloton hub – will be authentically integrated into the curated content hub, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making fitness more accessible.

“Culture, communities and conversations live on TikTok and this offers brands an opportunity to deeply connect with their audiences. When it comes to the fitness category, we have thousands of communities coming together to connect on everything from #thefitnessjourney to bonding as #runnersoftiktok,” said Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok. “We’re thrilled that this partnership will bring inspirational fitness content and entertain Peloton users who come to TikTok to learn, connect with instructors, share fitness journeys, and find community.”

The #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton hub will be available in the US, UK, and Canada.

About Peloton:

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok’s global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.