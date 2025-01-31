Thrive Senior Living expands footprint with new Texas location

Facebook

Innovative Fort Worth senior living community set to open late 2025

ATLANTA (Jan. 29, 2025) – Thrive Senior Living and Orison Holdings announced today that a new, elevated senior living experience is set to open in Tarrant County next year. Senior living industry leader Thrive will add this new Texas location, Sagewood at Heritage Glen, to its expanding portfolio of communities. Located in the fast-growing Alliance area of North Fort Worth, the centrally-located senior living community will set the stage for changing the way Texas views aging.

“We help create each community with the intention of redefining expectations around senior living care,” said Thrive President & CFO Sebby Kannukkaden. “Focusing simply on well-being isn’t enough. We believe great care is a by-product of efforts that prioritize the goals and dreams of our residents. As with all Thrive communities, Sagewood at Heritage Glen will also offer beautiful living spaces and unmatched amenities that give our residents the best, most independent lives possible.”

Carefully designed by Arrive Architecture Group and the Orison Holdings team, Sagewood at Heritage Glen will feature 50 assisted living suites, providing residents with a comfortable and supportive living environment. The community will also include 25 specialized suites in a dedicated Memory Care neighborhood, tailored to meet the unique needs of residents with cognitive challenges. In addition, Sagewood at Heritage Glen will boast a highly trained and dedicated care team to ensure personalized care for all of its residents – a hallmark of each of Thrive’s senior living communities.

The groundbreaking of Sagewood at Heritage Glen follows closely behind the announcement of the International at Aventura, Thrive Senior Living’s latest development in the state of Florida. Thrive’s continued growth and expansion to new territories underscores the company’s commitment to changing the way aging and senior care are viewed across the U.S., providing residents with unparalleled autonomy, individualized relationships and, ultimately, a place where they can live and thrive.

The Sagewood at Heritage Glen Welcome Center is now open at 4453 Heritage Glen Drive for prospective families and older adults seeking information about the community. Walk-ins and in-person appointments are available for those seeking to learn about the community’s lifestyle options, exceptional features and world-class services.

For more information on the newest Thrive Senior Living community and its innovative approach to senior living, please visit sagewoodatheritageglen.com.