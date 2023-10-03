Thrive Causemetics’ NEW “Sheryl” Lipstick Honors Find Your Fabulosity Founder

Facebook

Kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Thrive Causemetics’ NEW “Sheryl” Lipstick is named for Sheryl Kurland, founder of Find Your Fabulosity, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has, to date, donated 95,000+ lipsticks to victims of domestic violence. Kurland’s Find Your Fabulosity is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of victims of domestic violence through the power of lipstick.

Watch Thrive Causemetics’ Founder and CEO Karissa Bodnar announce the launch of their NEW “Sheryl” Lipstick in honor of Sheryl Kurland’s heroic work HERE .



Above: Thrive Causemetics’ “Sheryl” Lipstick, part of the Impact-FULL™ Smoothing Lipstick Collection

The “ Sheryl ” Lipstick was created by Thrive Causemetics Founder and CEO Karissa Bodnar as part of their Impact-FULL™ Smoothing Lipstick Collection. This incredible honor is in recognition of Sheryl Kurland’s positive impact on the lives of tens of thousands of women as they embark on a path free from domestic violence, aligning with Thrive Causemetics’ Bigger Than Beauty™ mission.

“I want to thank Founder and CEO of Thrive Causemetics, Karissa Bodnar, for this extraordinary honor,” states Find Your Fabulosity ’s Sheryl Kurland. “While I do not do this work for awards, it is wonderful to be acknowledged by Thrive Causemetics, a beauty company whose DNA is all about giving back to worthy causes. Karissa’s mission is very much aligned with that of Find Your Fabulosity; improving the lives of women and helping women feel beautiful, both, inside and out.”

The “Sheryl” Lipstick from Thrive Causemetics is a Berry Brown hue with a smooth, creamy finish that flatters a diverse array of complexions. “My mom is fair skinned, I am more olive, and my sister is a red head with freckles,” shares Sheryl, “and we all look Fabulous wearing our ‘Sheryl’ lipstick.”

A long-time supporter of Sheryl’s work helping victims of domestic violence, Thrive Causemetics has donated 25,000 lipsticks valued at nearly $700,000 to Find Your Fabulosity since 2019. “With the ongoing support of beauty brands like Thrive Causemetics,” adds Sheryl, “Find Your Fabulosity is now on the precipice of donating 100,000 lipsticks to victims of domestic violence residing in shelters across the United States.”

About Find Your Fabulosity and Sheryl Kurland